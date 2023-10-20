Savannah James Hypes Up Son Bronny James’ USC Trojans HoopLA Intro, Father LeBron James Misses Out Due to Contest Against Kevin Durant

Bronny James and the USC Basketball team announced the former’s arrival in great fashion. Hosting a HoopLA night, the Trojans welcomed Bronny to the Galen Center with much applause. It was a huge event, as the university pulled out all the stops. To show their support, Bronny’s mother, Savannah, and his brother Bryce were in attendance, representing the James household. LeBron James unfortunately could not attend, as he was busy facing Kevin Durant for the first time in five years. However, everyone was hyped for the 19-year-old, with Savannah being the most excited, as she shared videos from the night on her Instagram story.

Savannah James shows son Bronny James some love, hypes up his introduction during USC’s Midnight Madness

The USC Trojans recently concluded their HoopLA. An event that was serenaded by award-winning rapper Saweetie, and one that the Trojans’ newest recruit, Bronny James hyped up on Instagram. It was an introduction party of sorts. One that saw Bronny welcomed to the USC fold.

A big night for the 19-year-old son of LeBron James, his mother and brother, Savannah and Bryce, were in attendance. They cheered him on as he was introduced to the USC faithful and their students. But that’s not all. Following the event, Savannah took to her own Instagram and shared some of the videos on her story.

It was good to see Bronny hyped up for his introduction. After all, he had recently suffered a cardiac arrest that left many worried for his health and safety. But, the young guard looked to be in good sports and as fit as a fiddle as he rocked the cardinal and gold of the Trojans.

Unfortunately, King James couldn’t be in attendance, as he was across the country in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was busy taking on the Phoenix Suns in what ended up being a disappointing 100-123 loss for his Los Angeles Lakers. Nevertheless, he was certainly there in spirit as the rest of Bronny’s family celebrated this huge milestone with him.

With a $5.9 million valuation, Bronny is expected to play for the Trojans this year

Bronny James is undoubtedly one of the most highly touted prospects in college basketball. With an NIL portfolio valued at $5.9 million, he is also one of the richest college athletes in the United States. That being said, his health was a major concern following his cardiac arrest, and many questioned if he would play this season.

However, given the speed of his recovery, fans can expect to see Bronny return soon. He may not be there for the season opener, but according to his father, LeBron James, he plans to play this season.

It will be great to see the youngster back in action. Given his talent, he will likely have a great season before declaring for the NBA Draft. And, once he is in the league, he will hopefully get the chance to play alongside his legendary father.