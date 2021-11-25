“Go call Rachel Nichols, Jimmy Butler!”: Timberwolves fans hilariously clown the Heat star during their emphatic 101-113 victory

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler hilariously gets heckled by fans during game against Minnesota Timberwolves

The Miami Heat have absolutely been rolling this season. And yes, while a lot of the credit needs to go to players like Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler has unequivocally been the one to bring it all together.

So far this season, the man has been averaging 24.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 52.5% from the field.

His effective field goal percentage also stands at an impressive 53.8%. So, suffice to say, while the three-point shot has been less than spectacular this season, the man has been nothing less than efficient overall. But, while that fact did stand for his scoring against the Timberwolves, it seems he couldn’t do quite enough during this game.

In this game, Butler had just 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, on 5 of 9 from the field, and 0 of 3 from three. In the end, the Heat ended up losing this game, 101-113.

Now, we will say that this was largely due to the quality the Timberwolves showed during this game. However, perhaps this was another tiny little factor that contributed to it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Minnesota Timberwolves fans chant ‘Rachel Nichols’ at Jimmy Butler

Yep, you read that right. No, we aren’t joking.

Still don’t believe us, well then, peep the tweet below.

Timberwolves fans are chanting “Rachel Nichols” at Jimmy Butler (h/t @WolvesGotNext ) pic.twitter.com/8JSaIba2eJ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 25, 2021

Now, for those that don’t know what’s going on here, there were rumors that the Heat star and the former ESPN reporter shared some… intimate times during the Orlando Bubble in 2020.

Now, of course, none of these claims have been backed up by proof of any kind. But hey! Why should that stop opposing fans, right?

At the end of the day, these things are what NBA fanbases are all about. And if this chant was even the littlest factor behind their loss against the Timberwolves, perhaps Jimmy Butler and the Heat need to find a way to get used to it. Otherwise getting wins this season could get much harder than it needs to be.

