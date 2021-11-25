“Is Stephen Curry tryna dance or is he malfunctioning???”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Chef breaks out his latest celebration against Seth Curry and the Sixers

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry breaks out his newest celebration which has NBA Twitter confused and in splits

The Golden State Warriors are rushing on their way to get their 16th win for the season. After having a 15-2 start to the season, the Warriors faced the largest deficit they have this season tonight. The Sixers, led by Seth Curry, established a huge 19 point lead over the Dubs, and that too at Chase Center.

The Warriors managed to string a run at the end of the 2nd quarter and to start the 3rd. They cut down the 19-point lead, and took a lead as big as 6 points. Stephen Curry had 20 points to end the 3rd quarter, along with 9 assists, 4 rebounds, and a steal. Seth Curry had 22 points in the 3 quarters. Shooting over 43.5% for the season, the Dubs have restricted Seth to 0 threes for the night.

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry appears to malfunction

With around 30 seconds left in the 3rd Quarter, Stephen Curry made a 3 to shoot the Dubs to a 4-point lead. After the shot, the Chef broke out into a little celebration, which looked like a stanky leg turned into some hip-hop move.

Well, NBA Twitter was quick to pounce on the same, and mock the Chef.

Dude had a malfunction😭 — Sįlk 🕷{7-4} (@JonesToHarry) November 25, 2021

Curry doing an Irish jig after threes now? — Nick (@nickdelpizzahut) November 25, 2021

The Greatest Shooter Ever wiggle — Andre Ashmore (@DreTruGentleman) November 25, 2021

Safe to say, the Warriors and their fans, both would like to see the Chef hit more of those celebrations. As for now, Stephen Curry and the Dubs would be content with taking down Philly, and would look to host Damian Lillard and the Blazers after Thanksgiving.