“The Lakers could have a home-court disadvantage against Luka Doncic and co!”: ESPN analyst predicts LeBron James and co could face turbulence at Crypto.com Arena tonight

ESPN analyst Tim MacMohan believes LeBron James and co. could be in for a rough time tonight, if they put up a lackluster start

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks tonight. It would be a nationally televised game on TNT. Coming fresh off their comeback win against the Warriors in San Francisco, the Mavericks would be feeling really good. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Lakers are coming off their worst loss of the season, coming at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans.

LeBron James and co. would like to look for redemption tonight. However, it would not be an easy game, as Luka Doncic and co are coming in red-hot. The Mavericks are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They’re trying to push for the 4th spot in the West. Luka Doncic enjoys playing against his childhood icon LeBron James. Luka usually brings his A-game whenever he faces the King. If tonight is one of those nights, the Lakers are in for trouble.

Also Read: “Man, I really left the Raptors for this?!”: When Kawhi Leonard gave Marcus Morris the Death Stare on the Clippers Bench

“LeBron James and co. could have a home-court disadvantage tonight”: ESPN analyst

The Los Angeles Lakers were booed by their own home crowd against the Pelicans earlier this week. Why wouldn’t they be? The Lakers were sloppy, looked disinterested, and were down 30 against the Pelicans?!

ESPN analyst Tim MacMohan believes the same can happen tonight if the Lakers do not show intent to start the game. MacMohan said,

“If the Lakers don’t come out and show a lot of pride, a lot of heart early on, there could be a home-court disadvantage! Whatever the Lakers record is, Luka Doncic gets especially up to face LeBron James, who he grew up idolizing, grew up watching across the world.”

Also Read: “The Lakers are a 2nd round playoff team, the western conference is fragile”: NBA analyst Ric Bucher points out the health of Chris Paul and Draymond Green being uncertain

The Mavericks are 36-25 and are tied with the Nuggets for the record. They would like to get a win under their belt and push them a game ahead. It would be interesting to see whether the Lakers get booed again tonight. Or can LeBron James and co. step-up and get redemption.