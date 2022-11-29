Shaunie Hilariously Reveals Inviting ‘Cheater’ Shaquille O’Neal to her Marriage with Pastor Keion Henderson

Formerly married to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, Shaunie Henderson continues to co-parent their five children, which include one from her previous relationship. Though the two public personalities may have settled their differences today, it wasn’t as hunky dory as it may seem.

In his memoir Shaq Uncut: My Story, the former Lakers center took sole responsibility for his failed marriage, admitting to engaging in infidelity multiple times.

“At one time my ex-wife Shaunie and I were happy, but I admit it I was a guy. I was a guy with too many options. Choosing to be with some of those women, well, that’s on me. In my mind, I never did it disrespectfully, but obviously, I shouldn’t have done it all.”

Shaq married Shaunie in 2002 when he was at the peak of his career playing for the Lakers. Five years into the marriage, they filed for divorce but got back shortly. Citing irreconcilable differences, the two permanently parted ways in 2011.

Nevertheless, the two share a cordial relationship today as they co-parent their beautiful children. Earlier this year, Shaunie tied the knot with the founder and CEO of The Lighthouse Church and Ministries, Keion Henderson.

The two will be sharing insights into their wedding in a 3-part special on VH1 called Shaunie and Keion’s Destination, ‘I do.’ The Basketball Wives executive producer hilariously reveals having invited ex-husband Shaq to the wedding too.

Shaunie reveals ex-husband Shaquille O’Neal’s request to be invited to her wedding to Keion Henderson.

The former couple had an ugly split not away from the public eye, which included incidents such as Shaunie destroying Shaq’s car post learning about him sleeping with other women.

Nonetheless, as time passed, things between the former couple improved, with Shaunie revealing having sent the Diesel a courtesy invite to her wedding to Pastor Keion.

Shaunie would recall Shaq asking her for an invite to her wedding to Keion during their daughter Me’arah’s 16th birthday party.

“He’s (Shaq) like, well, am I invited to the wedding? and I was like of course you are,” Shaunie remembered rolling her eyes.

“I mean you are but do you really have to come but I mean that’s our banter, people will take that and run away, but that’s been our banter. He (Shaq) really wasn’t coming, but he got the courtesy invite.”

Shaunie further added having developed a friendship with the four-time champion over the course of time as the co-parent their children, having parted ways 12 years ago.

Shaquille O’Neal’s expensive divorce from Shaunie Henderson.

Post his ugly divorce from Shaunie, the NBA Hall of Famer continues to pay $10,000 per month in alimony and an additional $10,000 for each of his four children.

According to NBA Family Wiki, Shaunie’s worth comes from $5 million a year in alimony payments until she remarries or she has collected $100 million.

