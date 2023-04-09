“LeBron James Missed More Free Throws Than Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan Put Together”: Amazing Stat Shows Lakers Star’s Weakness at Free Throw Line

LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time. The King has found much success during his 20 seasons in the NBA, especially in the Playoffs. After all, he is a four-time NBA Champion and a four-time Finals MVP. A feat not easily managed.

However, despite his stellar performances in the Playoffs, not everything reflects well. In fact, there is one particular stat where LeBron outclasses several NBA legends. And, unfortunately, it is not a particularly good one.

In 266 Playoff appearances, King James has missed a total of 615 free throws. More than NBA greats, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant combined.

LeBron James has missed more free throws in the Playoffs than both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

There can be no denying, that LeBron James is a player worthy of being thrown into the GOAT conversation. A player on a similar plane as the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Two of the all-time greats.

So, how does The King stack up to His Airness and the Black Mamba? Well, for the most part, it is a pretty even match. All three men have had similar accomplishments, bar the extra championship rings Jordan and Kobe have. However, there is a stat that pops out when the three superstars are studied in great detail.

According to Statmuse, LeBron appears in the Top-3 for most free throw misses in the Playoffs. He stands in third place with 615 missed free throws, just behind Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal. But, that’s not all. The King also has more missed free throws than MJ and Kobe combined.

LeBron is once again in the Top-3. But, being at the top for most missed free throws in the Playoffs isn’t something he’d want to brag about!!! 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/IeQjKNeqHb — Nithin Joseph (@NithinWriter) April 9, 2023

Granted, LeBron has had more Playoff appearances than both of them. But, at the end of the day, it is a stat that puts things in a whole new perspective.

King James is all set to make his 16th appearance in the Playoffs

He may have missed a ton of free throws, but given the number of times, he’s been in the Playoffs, a stat like that is understandable for LeBron James. In fact, with the Lakers’ late-season resurgence, The King is now all set to make his 16th appearance in the post-season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)

As things stand, the Lakers are set to be in the Play-In tournament. Nevertheless, LeBron will be hoping he can lead the purple and gold to what would be his 11th NBA Finals.