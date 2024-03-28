Going 9 Games Over .500, LeBron James Talks Lakers’ No.1 Priority During Final Stretch of the Season

Credits: Mar 27, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts with head coach Darvin Ham as he checks out of the game during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

With the final stretch of the 2023-24 NBA season underway, the Los Angeles Lakers are among one of the many teams trying to make one final push before the playoffs arrive. Having won their last five games, the Lakers are well above .500 with a .566 winning percentage. With the postseason right around the corner, LeBron James reveals what his main priority is during this final stretch.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies for their fifth straight win. The 136-124 win over Memphis recorded another game with LeBron James playing major minutes in the absence of Anthony Davis.

After the Memphis Grizzlies game, LBJ took some time out to talk to the media and address a few concerns. One of which was the injuries the team has been dealing with, one of which has been James’ left ankle this season.

Advertisement

“Just be very strategic…Understanding and seeing how my ankle and my foot have been feeling. But being very smart about it, obviously, we are where we are. Our health has always been the most important thing for our ballclub. Not just winning individual but for me looking out for myself when it comes to injury and all.”

LeBron James emphasized the importance of taking care of his body and being mindful on the floor, especially during this last stretch of the regular season. James spoke for the entire team when he mentioned being ‘strategic’ on the floor to avoid unnecessary injuries.

But given how LBJ has been dealing with ankle issues throughout this season, he mentioned taking extra care of himself and looking out for how his body adapts. At 39 years of age, James is still playing at a high level. However, at his age, James’ body does not recover from injuries as fast as it used to and that is something he has been mindful of, trying to finish this final stretch strong for the team.

How far can LeBron James push LA’s record?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent win over the Memphis Grizzlies has now pushed their record to 41-32. James finished the night with a triple-double, scoring 23 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and 1 steal for the game, per Statmuse.

Advertisement

Up until last week, the Lakers were in a back-and-forth battle with the Golden State Warriors for the 9th-10th seed in the Western Conference. However, the recent run they have been on has now improved their record drastically, giving them a cushion ahead of Dub Nation.

Moreover, the Lakers are now closer to the eighth-seeded Phoenix Suns than they are to the 10th-seeded Warriors in the West. But with just nine games left on their season schedule, can LAL reach the West’s top eight?