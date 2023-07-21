‘Golden Boy’ Oscar De La Hoya picks his GOAT between Michael Jordan and LeBron James in a heartbeat: “Come on”

Oscar De La Hoya is one of the most well-known figures in the world of sports, particularly boxing. Affectionately referred to as “Golden Boy”, De La Hoya is a name synonymous with success. Having boxed professionally from 1992 to 2008, he has won 11 world titles in six different weight classes, making him an all-time great. As such, he has the qualifications to recognize greatness. And, that is exactly what he did when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Charlamagne. He was asked to pick between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, and his answer was surprising, considering how quickly he made his decision.

MJ versus LeBron has now become an age-old debate. Fans across the world, be it in sports, music, or Hollywood all have their opinions. More often than not a discussion on the same leads to heated arguments. But, while both men have made great contributions to basketball, it does not look like this debate will end anytime soon.

Oscar De La Hoya makes his choice for the GOAT between Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Michael Jordan or LeBron James. It is a choice that many fans struggle with. Both are exceptional talents, and both deserved the title of greatest of all time. However, there can only be one GOAT, and over the years debates have raged on about this particular topic.

Everyone has a different opinion. Some believe it is MJ, while others throw their hat in for King James. It has become such a hot topic of conversation, that even celebrities are getting involved. And, recently, boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya gave his two cents on this very crucial matter.

Appearing on a talk show alongside American radio host, Charlamagne tha God, De La Hoya was asked to pick the GOAT out of two athletes. The options were presented, and when the time finally came to choose between Jordan and LeBron, Golden Boy gave his answer emphatically. Quickly and without a hint of hesitation, De La Hoya chose Michael Jeffrey Jordan.

De La Hoya’s answer will certainly rub King James’ fans the wrong way. But, given his record in the boxing ring, it’s doubtful anyone of them will want to step up to him.

Oscar De La Hoya congratulated both MJ and LeBron for reaching billionaire status

To reach billionaire status is a huge milestone, and among athletes, there are a select few who have achieved this. Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Tiger Woods are the only three athletes in the world with a net worth of $1 billion. A huge accomplishment, and one that received much applause.

In fact, Oscar De La Hoya was one of the first few to congratulate his fellow athletes on their success. Before making it clear that he would join them as the first Hispanic athlete to reach billionaire status.

As things stand, De La Hoya has a net worth of $220 million. He currently stands a whole $780 million away from the billionaire club. But, with some hard work and determination, he is sure to join Jordan, James, and Woods at the top.