“Day 1? You wasn’t born on my Day 1”: Chris Paul’s humorous reply to a young Suns fan

Veteran point guard Chris Paul shares a hilarious back and forth with a young Suns fan.

The 2021-22 season was a mixed bag for Chris Paul, who had one of the greatest regular seasons with the Phoenix Suns but had a disappointing end to his campaign. Monty Williams and his crew clinched the first seed in the league, creating franchise history with the most no. of wins (64-18).

Unfortunately, the Suns failed to replicate this success in the playoffs, suffering a semi-finals exit at the hands of an inexperienced Mavericks team headed by Luka Doncic. What’s worse? CP3 and co lost Game Seven at home, extending his lackluster record to 6-12 in elimination games.

The Mavericks relentlessly targeted Chris Paul, and the Suns collapsed under the weight of the pressure being applied to their floor general. At @FiveThirtyEight: https://t.co/RF8wRCO1XK pic.twitter.com/sw8ZAvTvCF — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) May 16, 2022

From what it looked, Luka Magic had cast his spell on Paul, with the Suns guard averaging 3.1 TPG. The Suns faced an embarrassing exit, with CP3 falling into the clutches of the Mavericks. The twelve-time All-Star faced flak for coming up short when it mattered the most.

While rumors of Deandre Ayton engaging in free agency talks surface, the Suns are looking to run it back with their elite backcourt of CP3 and Devin Booker. There is no doubt that the city of Phoenix has a lot of love for Paul.

Chris Paul engages in an endearing banter with a young Suns fan.

Both Paul and the Suns franchise are yet to win their maiden NBA championship. Though the veteran guard may have fallen short of getting Phoenix their first banner, Paul has been a revolutionary figure in the organization, grooming D-Book into a superstar and mentoring the young talent on the roster.

The Suns before Chris Paul: 2011 No playoffs

2012 No playoffs

2013 No playoffs

2014 No playoffs

2015 No playoffs

2016 No playoffs

2017 No playoffs

2018 No playoffs

2019 No playoffs

2020 No playoffs The Suns after CP3:

2021 NBA Finals

2022 Best record in the NBA — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) February 27, 2022

Thus Paul does get a lot of love from fans in Phoenix, and rightly so. Having played 17-seasons, CP3 is revered by many not limited to any age group, an example of this being the following. As Paul crossed the street, he obliged a Suns fan with a selfie, enjoying a hilarious conversation.

Suns fan: “I’ve been a fan since Day 1” Chris Paul: “Day 1? You wasn’t born on my Day 1.” 🤣 (via jesselunchbox/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/rKAtTWxBwo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 4, 2022

Though the absence of a ring on his resume continues to chase him, one cannot deny the greatness of Paul as a player, the 37-year-old is a fan favorite.

