Basketball

“Day 1? You wasn’t born on my Day 1”: Chris Paul’s humorous reply to a young Suns fan

"Day 1? You wasn’t born on my Day 1": Chris Paul's humorous reply to a young Suns fan
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
When Bernie Ecclestone praised Adolf Hitler's leadership and believed women in F1 will not be taken seriously
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Day 1? You wasn’t born on my Day 1": Chris Paul's humorous reply to a young Suns fan
“Day 1? You wasn’t born on my Day 1”: Chris Paul’s humorous reply to a young Suns fan

Veteran point guard Chris Paul shares a hilarious back and forth with a young Suns…