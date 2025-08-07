“Put Belt to A**”: Pat Bev Accuses Ex-Lakers Star of Ducking Smoke

Feb 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former Chicago Bulls player Pat Beverley, left, is seen with his son, Elijah Beverly, courtside during the second half of thegame between the Chicago Bulls and the LA Clippers at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The past few months have shown that it isn’t easy to relinquish the competitive fire even after retirement. Former Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley has found himself on the receiving end of a verbal tirade from former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young. Unfortunately for Young, Beverly hopes to return the favor in kind and then some.

Advertisement

Throughout the seven years during which the two were in the league simultaneously, they miraculously never had a problem with one another. Their beef, however, is not reaching a point of no return, following an interaction at the Big3.

Big3 founder Ice Cube personally invited Beverley to one of the league’s events. To Beverley’s surprise, Young was the coach of the LA Riot. Beverley sparked up the possibility of a one-on-one matchup, which he had brought up to Young in the past. Apparently the energy he had while speaking of Beverley on the Gil’s Arena podcast was much different from in person.

“He talked all that s*** on camera, and when I see him in person, he doesn’t even want to look my way,” Beverley said in a video addressing the interaction.

Of course, Young wouldn’t let Beverley parade around while throwing mud on his name. He took to social media to break his silence regarding the situation.

“Anytime you want to play me, I’m here, baby. You think I would let a player like that look like you beat a player that look like me? Come on, baby. We out here seven days a week. Any time, any place,” Young declared in a social media post.

Despite Young’s retaliation, Beverley doesn’t believe the 12-year veteran’s words hold much weight. The three-time All-Defensive Team member is ready for the competition, but accusses Young of being the on who isn’t.

“The fact any one of them think they can beat me is not even close to a thing,” Beverley said on The Pat Bev Podcast. “First it was 100,000, now he’s talking about a mil. Nobody is trying to lace them up.”

Beverley’s comments aren’t just targeted toward Young but other members of the Gil’s Arena crew, specifically Brandon Jennings. The former Bucks star recently dueled against former Los Angeles Clippers star Lou Williams after heaps of trash talk. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year wiped the floor with Jennings. Beverley prophecizes that the same fate lies for Young.

“Lou Will just went over there and put belt to a** on Brandon Jennings,” he proclaimed. “They forget that I’m currently still playing basketball. They got me all the way f***** up.”

Beverley’s entire rant basically confirmed his willingness to play Young in a 1-on-1 matchup. Perhaps, they might take the same approach Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson took through The Next Chapter. If that happens to be the case, this duel may be more entertaining than people may think.