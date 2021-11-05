“If there’s anyone closer to Dywane Wade than me, it’s LeBron James”: Gabrielle Union dishes on the tight-knit bond between the two Miami Heat legends

Garbielle Union talks about LeBron James and Dwyane Wade and how if anyone was closer to Wade than she was, it would be Bron.

It’s no secret that LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are extremely close to one another. Everything from being drafted on the same night as one another to winning two straight championships while going to four straight NBA Finals has strengthened a bond that was bond that bound to form one way or another.

The two Miami Heat legends have played on the same team twice in their illustrious careers; once with Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat in the early 2010s and once more with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the start of the 2017-18 NBA season.

The latter team-up wasn’t as fruitful as the former as Dwyane Wade was nearing the tail-end of his career, resulting in him and bevy of veterans on Cavs being traded away at the deadline. The short stint they had in Cleveland did bear a few gems however.

Gabrielle Union on LeBron James and Dywane Wade’s relationship.

Gabrielle Union has said on many occasions that LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are incredibly close. She’s even joked about how if him and her husband were peanut butter and jelly, then Wade and her would be tuna and mayonnaise.

While chatting with Steve Harvey during Wade’s season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Union joked about who he finally has teammates who are as old as him while also, once again talking about LeBron James and the Heat legend.

Here, she would go on to admit that if anybody was closer to her husband than she was, it would be ‘The King’ himself.

Safe to say that the bond these two have created over nearly two decades on knowing one another will more or less last a lifetime.