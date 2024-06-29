“Golden State Doesn’t See Your Value”: Mavericks’ G-League Player Advises Klay Thompson to Move On

Apr 5, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Since the 2023 offseason, the Golden State Warriors have hesitated to offer a long-term deal to their decade-long marksman Klay Thompson. The situation has worsened after Thompson’s poor showing in the 2023-24 season. Therefore, the 34-year-old may have been feeling betrayed as he recently unfollowed the franchise’s official Instagram handle. This further fueled the rumors of him willing to part ways with the Bay Area franchise.

Thompson’s hurt is compounded by the fact that the Dubs gave a four-year, $100 million deal to his long-term teammate Draymond Green last summer. But they have refused to give him a similar deal. As a result, Theo Pinson recently advised Thompson to put the Dubs behind him if he feels betrayed by the franchise.

Pinson, who plays for Dallas Mavericks’ G-League affiliate Texas Legends, urged Thompson to join the Mavs or any other team that’ll value his output. During the NBA Finals, the Mavericks dearly missed a catch-and-shoot sniper. Hence, for Pinson, his value for the franchise will earn him instant respect, which can help him rediscover his mojo.

On his Tidal League podcast, Pinson said, “The time [for a contract extension] has ran out. Golden State doesn’t see your value. Klay Thompson, you feel like you are still valuable. Leave. Point Blank period…And there are other teams, who’ll be like, ‘We want you here, we need you here.'”

“And when you feel that [love from other teams], you’ll play better,” the 28-year-old added.

The former Mavs athlete suggested the move to join the Mavs or any other team as a fresh start that could help Klay Thompson recover his confidence. The move will also get him paid.

Theo Pinson thinks that Klay Thompson should seriously consider going somewhere where he is actually wanted. I have no doubts the Mavs have an environment where he’d feel wanted. : “To The Baha” / @TidalLeague https://t.co/rjUfVPEeAu pic.twitter.com/5pJr7iep3S — Mavs Film Room (@MavsFilmRoom) June 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Pinson also said that he’d understand if Thompson would decide to stick with the Warriors on a two-year-deal to retire in his home franchise. Thompson may want to bury the ghosts of the horrendous 2023-24 campaign and prove himself to Dubs fans.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the plan may not align with the guard’s desire to land a lucrative long-term deal. At any rate, Theo Pinson managed to land a good recruitment pitch while relaying his suggestions to Klay Thompson.

Considering that he is in his mid-30s, the Splash Brother knows that it may be the last time in his career that he can land a long-term deal. However, the Warriors have a bloated luxury tax, because of which they have offered a two-year contract which is in the $40-45 million range.

Thompson had made it clear that more than the amount of money, the number of years in the deal bothers him.

On the other hand, the Mavericks’ fit does make sense for Thompson as the team is in dire need of a productive shooter. He won’t have to worry about spacing as Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic will attract a ton of attention.