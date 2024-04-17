“Gon Be Great for a Long Time”: LeBron James Has ‘Huge’ Praise for Zion Williamson After 40-Point Showing

A battle ensued at the Smoothie King Center between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans for the seventh seed in the Western Conference. Lebron James and the Lakers were able to come out on top with a win. However, following the game, The King couldn’t stop praising Zion Williamson after his 40-point outing for the Pelicans’ loss tonight.

The Lakers came out on top, defeating the Pelicans with a 110-106 final score. After the game, LeBron James took some time out to talk to the media about their matchup tonight and what to expect from the Denver Nuggets.

Amid all the discussion, James described what worked for them tonight as they defeated the Pelicans. He also gave some insight into what to expect from the Denver Nuggets and how they would be tackling the defending NBA champions. In the end, one of the reporters wanted to know James’ views on Zion Williamson after his 40-point performance tonight. And this is what the four-time NBA champion had to say about the Duke product, per Spectrum SportsNet.

“He’s gon be great for a long time. Obviously, a slow start to the season this year but he’s a generational player, generational talent. He’s gonna continue to get better and better and better. And tonight was just…of how great he can be.” “His ability to get downhill, finish versus smalls, finish versus bigs, taller guys, shorter guys, it doesn’t matter. One thing about him is he’s not afraid to compete. That’s a great thing. He’s strong.”

Zion Williamson went off for 40 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block for the game. He was the engine that kept the Pelicans in the game, despite the Lakers creating a big deficit for New Orleans.

If it weren’t for Williamson heading to the locker room late in the fourth quarter, the outcome of the game could’ve been quite different. However, luckily, Zion and the New Orleans Pelicans still have one more shot to make it to the playoffs.

The winner between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors matchup will go on to face the New Orleans Pelicans for the eighth seed in the Western Conference and will go on to battle the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hopefully, Williamson will be back in the Pelicans lineup by then as the team would need all they have to offer to keep their playoff hopes alive.