“Gonna Get Old Very, Very Quickly”: Richard Jefferson Doesn’t Mince Words About NBC’s ‘On the Bench’ Analysts

It has been a long 23 years since NBC has broadcast NBA games. That is of course going to change now. NBC isn’t just going to cover games for the 2025-26 season, but they also plan on ways to innovate the viewing experience for fans. One of their announced ways of doing so will include a bench analyst. Now, while the idea in theory may sound good, former NBA star Richard Jefferson isn’t the biggest fan.

NBC announced that it will introduce an analyst who will be “on the bench” of either NBA team during the game. Their role will also grant fans access to every huddle and timeout.

Now, unlike a lot of other former NBA players, Jefferson has spent years working in the media and as such current profession watches every move these broadcasters make with a very suspicious eye. So, once Channing Frye and he heard of this development, they made their true feelings heard.

“Terrible,” Jefferson said on the Road Trippin’ podcast. “The access to huddle and that stuff is fine, but sitting on the bench [isn’t].”

Frye reciprocated Jefferson’s sentiment with his array of facial reactions. The former teammates don’t have a problem with analysts having access to team huddles. However, the bench shouldn’t be accessible to any and everyone. Only members of the team deserve a seat, according to Jefferson.

Before the former NBA champion could continue further, co-host Allie Clifton reassured him that the analyst’s role isn’t how he perceived it to be.

“That’s probably what they’re just calling it,” Clifton said. Jefferson immediately let out a relieved sigh before stating his change of heart. “I think that’s a great idea. There’s always a push and pull, but the goal is to inform the viewer,” Jefferson proclaimed.

Clifton proceeded to provide more information, stating, “Rather than sitting next to the play-by-play voice, the analysts will be positioned near the assistant coaches of their assigned teams during the action. Listening in on huddles and timeouts and delivering information straight from the bench.”

Frye interjected to ask, “Don’t they already do that other than sit on the bench?” His question sparked a eureka moment for everyone else. As a result, Jefferson went through another change of heart regarding his opinion on these analysts’ role.

“This is going to get old very, very quickly,” he claimed. His main pushback is to ensure that a level of integrity toward the game remains. It’s important to spread the game to different lengths, but not while ruining elements of what makes basketball so precious, especially when it comes to ‘sacred’ spaces.

Of course, we will not know how this new format will go until the season begins. Jefferson and Frye may have their grievances now, but they will have to hold full judgment until the first NBA game NBC broadcasts.