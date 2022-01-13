“Watching Klay Thompson for the last 10 years, both in games, and at practice, elevates your intensity!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks about how his Splash Brother pushes him to be a better shooter

Warriors’ Stephen Curry shares why Klay Thompson has been the most crucial element to him getting better as a shooter

The Golden State Warriors are currently in Milwaukee, as they prepare to face the Bucks tomorrow. The Warriors, coming off a 3-game road losing streak, would like to get back to their winning ways. However, they would have to take on the challenge of facing Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. without their backbone, Draymond Green.

Facing the Bucks without Green would not be an easy task, but the addition of Klay Thompson should surely help Stephen Curry and co. Apart from Green, the Warriors won’t have James Wiseman and Moses Moody.

Jonathan Kuminga, who missed last game with knee soreness, is not listed on the Warriors’ Injury Report and might see minutes against the Bucks with Draymond Green still out. Only other absences are James Wiseman, Moses Moody (G League), and Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League). — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) January 12, 2022

Also Read: “You will never best me, Devin Booker!”: Raptors’ mascot pulls a brilliant move after Suns star sends shots his way on Twitter

During the practice today, Steph was asked why was it Klay specifically who helped him get better as a shooter.

Stephen Curry explains the role Klay Thompson has played in helping him become a better shooter

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have been together in the Bay for 11 seasons now. During that time, they’ve accomplished a lot of things together. However, both of them started as underdogs, and their proficiency lied in a skill that wasn’t preferred back then. 10 years later, everyone is shooting threes as much as these guys do, and it’s all thanks to the Splash Brothers.

Steph explained the impact Klay has had on his game. He said,

“All the work we put in every day. Some of the stuff you see, some of it y’all don’t. In the practice facility, we have our court, I’ll be on one side, he’d be on the other. You spend a lotta time out there, from the corner of my eye what he’s working on. To be on the court at the same time, it’s motivation to keep grinding. To see that for 10 years, to have that kind of elevated intensity and motivation, just moves you… And I also see what he gets to do on the court.”

Steph Curry on why specifically Klay Thompson has helped make him the shooter he is: pic.twitter.com/uYPsMeBW90 — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 12, 2022

Also Read: “So you got me, Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Tracy McGrady, and Shaquille O’Neal, we gonna spread it out”: Seth Curry names his dream team

The love and respect the Splash Brothers have for one another sets them apart from any duo in the league. Hopefully, they keep pushing each other to get better, and they take things all the way this year, and in the years to come.