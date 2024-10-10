“Got a Lot Left in the Tank”: Stephen Curry Is ‘Locked-In’ Heading Into 16th NBA Season

Oct 9, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) points to a teammate after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors, who spearheaded the adoption of the three-point era, recently surpassed their franchise record for 3s in a game. The Dubs hit 28 long-distance shots during their pre-season win against state rivals, the Sacramento Kings and the outcome had Stephen Curry feeling young again.

Advertisement

His Warriors didn’t make it past the play-in last season but Curry is coming off a Gold Medal appearance at the Olympics. He isn’t sweating the busy summer though, as Steph shared, “I feel great,” after the Warriors defeated the Kings 122-112.

“It was nice to spend six weeks with those guys, represent Team USA, get Gold,” the two-time NBA MVP explained. Despite having a shorter break this off-season, Curry shared that he felt “refreshed and rejuvenated” after dropping 13 points in 16 minutes against Sacramento. He added, “Going into Year 16, lot of miles but still feel like I got a lot left in the tank.”

Steph: "Year 16. Still feel like I got a lot left in the tank" pic.twitter.com/1A8svOWDg8 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 10, 2024

“I love playing man,” Steph answered about his motivation coming into Year 16. “Once you get through that [pre-season] and you lay the groundwork, the season is fun. Like, you know, competing with my guys, trying to chase, you know, another championship.”

Just six months ago, it was the Kings who eliminated the Warriors during the play-in tournament. Though this is just pre-season, their dominant showing against Sacramento must be a satisfying beginning to their campaign.

The Dubs shot a blistering hot 53.8% from deep during tonight. It was Buddy Hield lighting it up off the bench, tallying 22 points while hitting 6-7 from deep and 8-9 on all field goals. DeAnthony Melton and Jonathan Kuminga also dropped in 4 three-pointers each.

The efficiency and chemistry had Curry beaming. He reflected in the post-game, “You know that the ball is going to stop bouncing at some point. And for me, I love this environment, I love being out there on the floor…Like you know you’re going to have just so much fun trying to figure out what this team needs to do to be successful. So, locked in on that mission for sure,” the four-time NBA champion shared.

Following the departure of Klay Thompson, the Dubs are counting on Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski to take that next step for the team. But they are also going to need a lot from their leader, Stephen Curry, if they want to uphold any championship aspirations.