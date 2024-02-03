“Instructed Us to Do Solo Performances”: Dwyane Wade and Wife Gabrielle Union Give Fans a Glimpse of Daughter Kaavia’s Direction Skills

5-year old Kaavia James Union Wade already made her mark as a director when she made her parents Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union do a ramp walk. In a joint Instagram post, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union shared a video directed by their daughter. As per their daughter’s instructions, the parents put up unconventional costumes and put on an adorable and hilarious dance performance.

First, Union comes up dressed in a spaghetti-strap dress with knee-length socks. As a long-time actress, she nails her gestures. Wade appears next dressed in a full hoodie and full-length sweatpants with white shoes.

He pulls off some goofy moves grooving to the song and is then followed by the star of the show, his daughter Kavia, who is dressed like a superstar performer. Apparently, the background track ‘Water’ by R&B artist Tyla is their daughter’s go-to song these days.

On his Instagram, Dwyane Wade posted the video of the Kaavia-directed routine and wrote,

“Here’s one min of a Friday night at The Wades directed by Kaavia. She designed the looks, picked all the songs, instructed us to do solo performances as well as groups. Happy Saturday good people! Oh btw, this is her new favorite song she calls is sway.”

The four-year-old showed impeccable touch as the organizer and director of the ramp walk. At such a young age, her planning and keen eye is indeed laudable. This was not the first time and won’t be the last when Kaavia had made her parents dance to her tunes. The parents have to put up with the requests of their adorable daughter, no matter what it is.

Kaavia assigns multiple roles to her parents

In 2023, Dwyane Wade recorded his daughter singing Alicia Keys’ Girl on Fire. In a reel posted on Kaavia’s Instagram, Wade was seen recording his four-year-old daughter’s off-key but adorable rendition of Keys’ popular song.

The caption of the Insta reel read, “These NOTES are on Yall hear me going on RUNS & RIFFS I say! Beautiful gowns. Beautiful gowns.” Clearly, the kid is into music at an early age. She listens to songs carefully and is able to memorize them fairly well.

Apart from engaging in recording their daughter or being directed by her, the parents have to also pay homage to their princess. During her fifth birthday, the lovely trio dressed like royalty and had a Disney-themed princess party.

Surrounded by friends, the Wades put on a show for their daughter and went all-in for the party. Such gestures highlight the heartwarming bond between the family.