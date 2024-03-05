“LeBron James Is Silly and Jumps Around”: Gabrielle Union Once Talked About the Lakers Star Marriage to Savannah James

LeBron and Savannah James are often termed as the ideal celebrity couple. Not only are they perfect for each other, but they are also an example of what a steady relationship looks like. The list of their admirers boasts millions of fans as well as a few celebrities. One of them is Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union who talked about the royal couple of the NBA in a 2017 Vogue interview. An honorary member of the Banana Boat Crew, Union detailed the dynamics of their relationship and why they work so well together.

Union said that LeBron and Savannah are very authentic and there’s no act going on behind the scenes. She has been in the friends circle for a long time, so her assessment of the couple has to be spot on.

The Hollywood veteran gave an insight into LBJ’s personality, something that often goes unnoticed because of his on-court attitude.

“Me and Dwyane, our biggest takeaway about Savannah and LeBron is that they’re real. What you see is exactly what you get. You think, Oh, my God, LeBron [James] is silly and jumps around, and you know? That’s who he is.”

While LeBron is a goofy character, Savannah is deeply connected to her roots. As a woman from the Midwest herself, Union understands her attitude towards life better than most people. She said, “She’s a woman who really has that midwestern ethic. And I’m from the Midwest, so I know this. It’s that you say what you do and you do what you say.”

Although the two may seem like different personalities, they’re also the balancing factor in each other’s life. This could be the reason why they’ve been happily together for over two decades and are still going strong.

LeBron James and Savannah are best friends first

LeBron and Savannah seem to have cracked the code for a successful marriage and an everlasting relationship. Going by the hints that the couple has dropped over the years, having fun in each other’s company while always having each other’s back seems to be the way to go.

They always post each other’s clips on their social media profiles, giving a sneak peek into their real life, one that is far away from the limelight. Be it Savannah secretly recording LeBron as he’s locked in on Madden or LBJ unintentionally catching his wife on tape as she talks about renewing their vows, they know how to create a special moment.

Apart from all the fun, the couple also knows the importance of having each other’s back. In a cutthroat business like the NBA, the GOAT conversations are always the burning topic. While the top spot might be debatable for most people, Savannah knows who her GOAT is. During the 2023 ESPYS Awards, while presenting an award to her husband, Savannah stood in front of the world, addressing LeBron as a great family man, a great husband and father, and “The GOAT.”