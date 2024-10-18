“Got Everything We Need”: Rapper Snoop Dogg Excited for ‘Westside’ Dalton Knecht and Lakers

Unlike seasons in the past, the Lakers took a different approach in the 2024 offseason. They didn’t make any big moves to acquire a star. Instead, they elected to keep the pieces they had intact in hopes of emulating their run to the Western Conference Finals in the 2023 NBA playoffs. However, they did add rookie Dalton Knecht, who after a huge performance has turned hip-hop star, Snoop Dogg into a believer.

Advertisement

Following the Lakers preseason game against the Suns, Knecht introduced himself to those unfamiliar with his skill. The 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft finished with 35 points, including 20 straight points between the fourth quarter and overtime. Snoop joined ESPN’s ‘First Take’ and shared his reaction to the stellar performance of the rookie. He said,

“His new name is ‘Westside’. Yeah ‘Westside’ Knecht put that money up. The Lakers is on a mission. We got everything we need. Everybody’s back. Seems like everybody’s healthy.”

There were many question marks regarding the Lakers heading into the preseason due to the roster and rookie head coach JJ Redick. However, they’ve performed in great form.

Aside from their 2-3 preseason record, the Lakers have played great basketball. There is much more movement within their offense, specifically off the ball. Reports stated that Redick immediately began drawing plays for the rookie after the Lakers drafted Knecht. Throughout the first few games of the preseason, it’s clear the team prioritizes the shooter’s off-the-ball skillset.

JJ Redick is elite with the clipboard (Via @bballbreakdown 🎥) pic.twitter.com/5bhPKzLRTj — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) October 17, 2024

In addition to Knecht’s performance, the Lakers’ health is a breath of fresh air for the LA faithful. Snoop pointed to the health as a reason for optimism ahead of the 2024-25 season.

There is only one thing the Lakers are missing

Throughout Snoop’s praise of the Lakers, he admitted to the one area that would uplift them to bona fide championship contenders. The Grammy award-winning artist pointed toward the team’s lack of a true center as the missing piece to contention.

As constructed, the Lakers are preparing to start Anthony Davis at center. It’s been reported on numerous occasions that the 9x All-Star doesn’t enjoy playing there.

The Lakers have been at their best when there are capable players to soak in center minutes. During their 2020 title run, the team started JaVale McGee alongside Davis. Off the bench, they had Dwight Howard ready to provide serviceable minutes. This allowed AD to play the 4, a position he excels at because of a size mismatch against his opponents.

This offseason, they tried to sign centers like Jonas Valanciunas who spurned the team for the Wizards. Peter Dewey of Lakers Daily claimed that the Lakers could revisit the possibility of acquiring the big man to fill that void.

However, to start the season Davis will have to play center, and will need to be dominant along the way, which has been his weakness. His inability to perform against Nikola Jokić has been a big issue for the Lakers, as the Nuggets have eliminated them from the playoffs two seasons in a row now.

For the LA side to have even the slightest hope for banner #18, AD will need to get over his dislike of his new position and ensure he can match the production of other elite centers like Jokić and Joel Embiid.