“Gotta Make Sure We Ride Our Guy”: JJ Redick Elaborates on Maximizing Anthony Davis’ Performance in the Upcoming Season

The Los Angeles Lakers won their latest preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks with the help of Anthony Davis’ all-around performance. After the game, JJ Redick outlined that he has big plans for his two-way star going into the next season.

Redick talked about the skillset that AD possesses and how the Lakers can utilize it to win games. The Lakers HC also detailed how he plans to get the best out of Davis in the upcoming season.

Redick seemed cautious about playing the center too much early on. He reiterated that AD’s presence throughout the campaign is crucial for the team’s success. So the 40-year-old will make sure to work on his rotations to give Davis the necessary rest and recovery he needs to avoid injuries.

Redick told reporters, “We were really intentional for the rest of the quarter [against Milwaukee] about handing him the ball at half-court. That’s what I mean by empowering. We’ve gotta make sure we ride our guy.”

JJ Redick discussed Anthony Davis' skillset and how the Lakers can maximize his performance this season, emphasizing his versatility on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/o73ln49zeQ — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 15, 2024

The Lakers had two bigs on the floor during their game against the Bucks. Redick believes that the strategy gives the team more size and length. This could become a trend for the franchise into the new season.

Redick complimented Davis’ playmaking

Coming off of a great season on the offensive end, AD will get to play in his comfort zone in the new season. Davis has always thought of himself as a better playmaker and Redick is ready with a plan to offer him that role. The nine-time All-Star is also very excited about being a primary playmaker.

On Lakers Media Day, AD said, “I’ve always been comfortable in that role. Every team that I’ve played on going back to New Orleans, I’ve always caught the ball in the middle of the floor just kinda directing the offense and things like that. So that’ll be nothing new.”

In the last few years, AD has played more of his games as a center. However, it’s the power-forward position where he feels more comfortable.

Redick plans on sending AD to the four and putting Jaxson Hayes at the five. He said, “It’s definitely something we could use in our rotation. What I really like is having AD at the four and him being able to be in that switching group while still having some size at the five with Jaxson. That part of it I like a lot.”

There’ll be some major reshuffles in the squad because the new coach is trying out combinations. However, the good thing here is that Redick is working on giving players their desired positions so that they can play with freedom.