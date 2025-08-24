Gravesend Actor Heaps Praise on Co-Star Shaquille O’Neal for Remaining Humble

Shaquille O’Neal will forever be basketball royalty. The Diesel wasn’t just one of the best centers who ever graced the NBA, but one of the most dominant athletes in any sport. Shaq later cemented his name in popular culture even more through movies, TV shows, commercials, and business ventures that have made him one of the most famous people in the world. And yet, he remains humble.

Advertisement

Don’t take it from me. Actor William DeMeo has tales of the four-time NBA champ’s humbleness. The 54-year-old star from Analyze That worked with the legend on a show called Gravesend. In an interview on the Live Your Dreams podcast, DeMeo expressed how much Shaq moved him with his ideologies on life.

“You have to be humble. Shaq says it best. You just can’t do that. How can you do that when God gave you this gift?” asked DeMeo, repeating words that O’Neal said to him. He then went on a passionate rant about how incredible Shaq acts towards his large following, even claiming that he’s never seen anything like it.

“I see Shaq, bro. I’ll say it here. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life, what this man does. I’ve never witnessed a man walk into a place and, I mean, thousands of people from 5 to 90, black, white, Spanish, Arabic, all creeds, all races, all genders, women to children. The man is iconic. I’ve been around famous people; Shaq is a whole other breed,” he stated.

This is super believable. Stories of Shaq’s philanthropy have dominated headlines ever since his career took off in Orlando. He didn’t just want to be a basketball star. He wanted to change the world. And he continues to do that through his generosity and his kindness.

But DeMeo reiterated that it’s his humbleness that is his best character trait. “He’s humble. Very humble,” stated the Italian movie star. “When we’re filming and there’s all these kids outside waiting for him, literally we’ll be on set, I’m not joking, guys, thousands of people. Basketballs, jerseys, and on the way to set, he just goes to the crowd. It’s amazing.”

It just goes to show you. Shaq’s legacy stretches far beyond basketball. His dominance made him a legend, but it’s the way he connects with people that truly sets him apart. He entertained fans while on set and uplifted crowds wherever he went. The Diesel remains larger than life, and it is an impact he’ll leave long after he is gone.