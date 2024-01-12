“Grayson Allen, We Were Unfamiliar With Your Game”: Emma Stone Waiving Bye After Suns-Lakers Game Has NBA Twitter Amazed

Emma Stone is officially a Phoenix Sun’s fan. The La La Land star was seen sitting courtside at the recent Lakers-Suns game at the Crypto Arena. While the game had the attendance of a plethora of stars, no one made headlines like the superstar actress did. She grabbed some eyeballs post-game when she allegedly waved at a Suns athlete.

After the Phoenix Suns had handily blown out the Lakers at home, Emma Stone was seen waving goodbye to someone sitting at the Sun’s bench, as she passed by.

Initial video evidence made it look like Stone was saying goodbye to Sun’s guard, Grayson Allen. This resulted in a huge uproar in the NBA Twitter space, with famous media outlet, Barstool Sports even calling out Grayson Allen,

“Emma Stone saying goodbye to Grayson Allen? We were unfamiliar with your game.”

Speculations around Grayson and Emma would soon be cut short, as many were quick to point to the fact that Devin Booker might have been the actual recipient of Emma’s pleasantries.

Another X user, by the name of ‘Fortune Sports’, also provided some insight into Emma and Booker’s relationship. Talking about the incident, the user tweeted,

“Emma Stone is from Scottsdale. She knows the Suns players.. specifically Book, they used to run in similar circles when he dated Kendall”

The reasoning provided in the above-mentioned tweet seems like the most likely explanation for the incident. Not to mention, that Emma Stone is currently married to Writer/Director Dave McCary, with whom she has a daughter. However, fans were quick to point out the probable connection between Book and Stone.

The Suns hand the Lakers a hefty loss at home

The Los Angeles Lakers have looked like a shell of themselves since winning the In-Season Tournament. The Lakers, who are currently sitting at the 10th spot in the West, have once again gone below 500, with a record of 19-20. On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns seem to be gaining momentum, as they handed the Lakers a hefty 109-127 loss during last night’s meeting.

After the game, Kevin Durant even decided to reciprocate the love and support shown by Emma Stone. Putting up a story about the same, Durant captioned, “Walking Legend”.

Stone’s support sure did come in handy, as Booker and Bradley Beal went for 31 and 37 points respectively. With Beal now showing signs of consistent health, it would be interesting to see where the Suns are seeded, come playoff time. The chemistry that is now developing among the trio seems to be fruitful for the team if they are eyeing the championship run.