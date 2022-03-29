“Grizzlies are 18-2 without Ja Morant this season!? I can’t be happier for my guys”: Memphis MVP frontrunner is excited about his team’s performance without him

Ja Morant celebrates the huge win over Golden State Warriors from the sidelines as the media tries to prove that he is insignificant to their success.

The Grizzlies gave the injury-ridden Warriors their third straight loss last night. Ja Morant watched his squad demolish Jordan Poole and co from the sidelines and kept cheering for his team. A win over GSW is extra sweet for the Grizzlies because of the Andre Iguodala fiasco two years ago.

It appears as though Steve Kerr has given up on his team until Curry’s return. He decided to rest Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on an important night. Clearly, they don’t mind settling for the fourth seed with Utah Jazz inching closer.

Grizzlies were in total control of the game right from the first quarter and didn’t lose their grip. They outscored the Warriors by 22 in the second quarter and it was only uphill from then on. Memphis grabbed an easy dub without having to play any of their starters for 26+ minutes.

Ja Morant is not bothered by the media narrative

The all-star guard was ecstatic about the win over Golden State in his absence. But media and fans twisted it to discredit Ja Morant’s MVP case. Memphis built a solid team but somehow “crumbling in the absence of your superstar” is now the norm. The Grizzlies star clearly had enough of this narrative.

Everybody: The Grizzlies are 18-2 without Ja Morant this season .. Me: 🤷🏽‍♂️😁 GrzNxtGen MFS ‼️‼️🐻 pic.twitter.com/BHxKh0vwIH — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 29, 2022

They are second in the Western Conference and Morant cannot possibly be mad about it. And the 18-2 record just goes to show how deep their roster is. In addition, the massive improvement compared to last season is not talked about enough.

Even without any big roster changes, the Grizzlies have established themselves as a playoff threat. Morant has been campaigning for his teammates in the DOPY and MIP races. If anything, the spotless record is only helping Jaren Jackson Jr and Desmond Bane’s case.

Ja Morant has not played a game in over a week due to knee soreness. He will not be able to suit up for at least two more weeks. But the Grizzlies can afford to rest their MVP with just six games remaining in the regular season and no danger from the short-handed Warriors at the third spot.

