“Grizzlies running the Warriors out of the damn gym”: Ja Morant less Memphis humiliate Golden State, Steve Kerr cannot take it anymore

The Grizzlies ran through the Warriors once again, leaving Steve Kerr fuming and Ja Morant dancing.

The Golden State Warriors struck an iceberg as they searched for their second victory in 7 games and visited FedExForum on Monday to face the Memphis Grizzlies. While the Dubs are desperately attempting to find their way without Stephen Curry, the Grizzlies play surprisingly well without Ja Morant.

They are now 18-2 without him in the line-up. While the Memphis team is on a 5-0 run without their MVP candidate, the Warriors are 1-6, including this 123-95 thumping against the Grizzlies. And it’s clearly showing in coach Steve Kerr’s behavior of late.

The man was livid throughout the 2nd quarter as the Grizzlies made a 22-point cushion after just a 4-point lead from the first quarter. He went off on the referees close to the end of the half, for which he was first given a technical. But then he went full Kerr mode and asked for more.

Steve Kerr was ejected at the end of the first half in Memphis pic.twitter.com/vEHasvoL9r — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2022

Steve Kerr gets ejected, Ja Morant dances, and NBA Twitter goes berserk

With a 26-point deficit and short of, Curry and Kerr, the sole proprietors of the team, the Warriors succumbed under pressure and let the Grizzlies run with that lead and more, to victory without much resistance.

NBA Twitter went ballistic, both Grizzlies and Warriors fans go berserk while their teams perform polar opposites to each other.

Steve Kerr has been ejected and is outraged. Ja Morant laughing and dancing at center court. That pretty much describes the first half. — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) March 29, 2022

Grizzlies running the Warriors out of the damn gym pic.twitter.com/RajzljQhpv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 29, 2022

What Steve Kerr really wanted to do to the refs when he got ejected pic.twitter.com/ULe5QdfXTU — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 29, 2022

Steve Kerr just got ejected he clearly did not want to deal with the Grizzlies for another half — Bryson🐻 (@BrysonWright3) March 29, 2022

This loss further widens the gap to 5-games between the two teams for 2nd and 3rd seed, and the Warriors will most certainly not get their spot back with just 6-games to go.

