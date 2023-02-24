Nikola Jokic Edges Closer to Triple-Double Winning Record As Nuggets Close Out Cavaliers

Nikola Jokic has been on another level to every other NBA player over the past 2 seasons. Last night’s performance highlighted just how.

The Denver Nuggets are 1 loss removed from the best record in the NBA. Currently at 42-18, this outfit seems to finally be flashing the potential that fans identified 3 years back.

The team made it to the Western Conference Finals in the NBA Bubble. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic were in prime form as they overcame two 3-1 deficits in the playoffs.

However, Murray suffered an ACL tear in April 2021 that ruled out their chances of contention for 2 years. They suffered some ignominious exits from the postseason those 2 years. These seasons also saw the emergence of Nikola Jokic as a true MVP.

The Joker sealed back-to-back MVP trophies over Joel Embiid with his incredible offensive play. Jokic put up some of the best advanced statistics of all time in these regular season runs.

last thing on jokic… the best predictor of mvp is win shares per 48 minutes. what we typically consider all-time great seasons rank high on the all-time ws/48 rankings. now look at this. there is no mvp discussion at this moment. pic.twitter.com/haqPxi5VYb — bomani (@bomani_jones) February 21, 2023

Nikola Jokic records 25th straight win in games with triple-doubles

Powered by Evan Mobley’s performance, the Cleveland Cavaliers seemed to be on course for a home win against the #1 seeds in the West last night.

However, a 4th-quarter rally by Jokic and co ensured that they took home the dub. Despite playing patchily for much of the night, Jokic ended up with an insane statline. 24 points, 18 rebounds, 13 assists on 61% shooting from the field are quality numbers.

The Joker has recorded 22 triple-doubles already this season. Dating back to 21-22, the Nuggets have won the last 25 times their MVP has recorded one.

The Denver Nuggets are 22-0 when Nikola Jokic records a triple-double. If he keeps this up he will be the first player in NBA history to record 20+ triple-doubles in a season without a loss. pic.twitter.com/soLTkBgGa9 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 24, 2023

Jokic is on track to become the first 3-time MVP without a championship

Only 3 players in NBA history have recorded a threepeat of MVP trophies through 76 seasons. Bill Russell was the first to do this, winning MVPs from 1960-61 to 62-63.

Wilt Chamberlain followed him with a stretch from 1965-66 to 1967-68. Larry Bird was the third, winning 3 in a row from 1983-84 to 1985-86.

Each of these 3 players had won a championship (at least) by the time they won their 3rd MVP trophies. Bill Russell had 5 of those rings, in fact, being on course for his 6th.

So far, Jokic only has a Conference Finals appearance to his name. This is likely to be a factor in this year’s MVP voting. However, if the straw polls are any indication, a triple-double on 61% from the field while leading a #1 seed makes it virtually impossible to look further than Nikola Jokic.