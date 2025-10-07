“You Be Lying”: Ja Morant Calls Out LeBron James Amid Potential Retirement Announcement With ‘Second Decision’

LeBron James continues to shake up the basketball world. The King had remained relatively quiet this summer, focusing on preparing for his 23rd season and potentially launching a rival international league. But that all changed today when the 40-year-old GOAT released a video teasing a “second decision,” which Ja Morant just had to address.

Morant was only 10 years old when LeBron famously announced in 2010 that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat, forming the “Big Three” with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. He revealed this during the televised special known as The Decision, a moment that has since become a defining piece of basketball history.

So when LeBron shared a video of himself taking a seat and preparing for another “decision,” the internet caught fire. No one, not even his teammates, knows what it’s going to be about. Some speculate he’s going to announce his retirement after this season, or at least reveal a date for when he plans to step away. Others think he might just be capitalizing on the moment and trolling everyone. Morant, however, believes he has the answer.

Morant, a two-time All-Star, responded under LeBron’s Instagram post, stating, “They say you be lying.”

The Memphis Grizzlies superstar is definitely just having some fun, as it is a tale as old as time that LeBron is a Hall of Fame liar. That legend later spawned the “LeBron loves to lie” meme. He once told a media member, “Everybody on the internet calls me a liar all the time. They say I lie about every fucking thing. So what am I now? I’ve been said it.”

Still, LeBron and Ja share a strong bond that goes beyond basketball. It’s rooted in their connection through Nike. LeBron has been one of Morant’s biggest supporters since Ja joined the Swoosh family, often praising his talent and competitive fire.

Morant looks up to LeBron not just as a player, but as a model for how to build a lasting brand. Their connection shows how Nike keeps bringing different generations of stars together, maintaining that mentor-and-protégé vibe.

One thing is for certain: LeBron has gotten everyone, Morant included, talking about his “Second Decision.” Whether this changes the landscape of the NBA has yet to be determined, but as soon as that notification pops, people are going to rush to their phones to see what LeGOAT is doing.