“It’s All Love at the End of the Day!”: Stephen Curry ‘Cheekily’ Addresses ‘Most Likeable A**hole’ Comment After Andre Iguodala Ignored the Same

Stephen Curry has been having an eventful offseason, to say the least. Apart from all the golf he played, the vacations he went to, and the camps he held, the Golden State Warriors leader made his summer even more interesting by appearing on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast. Just a few days prior to Curry’s appearance on the podcast, Andre Iguodala ducked a question regarding the Splash Brothers being the “most likable a**holes”. With the same being asked him, Steph didn’t shy away from the question.

Andre Iguodala has been a core member of the Bay Area side for almost 10 years now. Not only has Iggy played a huge role in helping the franchise be successful, but has also been lucky enough to be the first-hand witness to the Splash Brothers’ development into two great Guards. However, Andre didn’t directly respond to Josiah Johnson’s question about Steph and Klay being the “most likable a**holes”. Instead, the 2015 Finals Most Valuable Player spoke about their upbringing and drew similarities between their careers.

Stephen Curry loves being one of the “most likable a**holes”

Cut from the same cloth as Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki, Stephen Curry is one of the most humble superstars in the league’s history. It is extremely difficult to hate Curry for any of his behavioral actions.

Josiah Johnson asked The Baby-Faced Assassin about his opinions on being the “most likable a**hole”. “What’s it like being the most likeable a**hole in NBA history and when you’re out there cooking dudes, do you feel bad? They got families, Steph,” Johnson exclaimed.

After laughing hysterically, the two-time MVP replied that he enjoyed being in that position. Recollecting all the Finals and the battles that he’s had with different fanbases, Curry appreciated all the “love”.

“It’s interesting because you’ve been on the stage for so long… all the amazing experiences that we’ve had. The Finals, back and forth with Cleveland, Tornoto, Boston. Western Conference showdowns with all type of fanbases, that’s what you want, right? You want to be in those conversations and those arenas where you playing games that matter… It’s all love at the end of the day. I appreciate the position of being the likable a**hole,” Curry said.

Unlike many other superstars, Steph is one of the very top players who are hated by none. Being one of the most distinguished guards in the NBA, Chef Curry is well-respected by the fanbases of all the franchises.

Steph believes he is the greatest Point Guard

With four Championships, a Finals MVP, two MVPs, and two scoring titles, Stephen Curry is one of the most decorated Point Guards ever. For the longest time, fans regarded Magic Johnson as the greatest PG ever. However, ever since the 6-foot-3 shifty player became the all-time 3-point leader, Curry has been receiving a lot of love.

In fact, on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, a down-to-earth Curry had a not-so-humble answer when he agreed that he was the best Point Guard ever… even better than Magic.

Curry’s influence on the game has been extremely crucial. Thanks to his long-distance shots, modern basketball has become more fast-paced than ever. In today’s age, it is almost necessary for a player to master the three-point shot.