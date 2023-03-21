Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Clippers Release Injury Report for 2x NBA Champion

Kawhi Leonard has been in great form since the All-Star break in February. The forward has led the Los Angeles Clippers to superb form and they have now won 5 out of their last 7. And as the race for the playoff and play-in spots heat up, will he play tonight?

Not to mention they are facing an Oklahoma City Thunder team who are in red form themselves. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the form of his life and there is no stopping him.

He is putting up numbers only LeBron James and Michael Jordan managed in a season. The Clippers will need the services of Kawhi Leonard to stop him.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs Oklahoma City Thunder? Los Angeles Clippers release injury report ahead of the road game

As per the latest injury reports, it looks as though Kawhi Leonard is unlisted. However, he did miss the game prior to the last one.

Norman Powell remains OUT for the Clippers tomorrow. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are unlisted and expected to play vs. the Thunder. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 21, 2023

Norman Powell is the only Clipper who is listed as out. Alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George is also unlisted. It is likely that both Clipper superstars will feature tomorrow.

But since this is Kawhi Leonard we are talking about, load management might kick into effect.

Kawhi Leonard’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season are strong despite missing several games

The Los Angeles Clippers are the 5th seeded team in the Western Conference currently. They are barely holding on to that though. The West is wild this year and the 6th to 12th-seeded teams are separated by just 2 games.

The 6th seeded Warriors are in fact, just 1.5 games behind them. The Thunder themselves are the 9th seed and will be looking to notch up a win in their bid to make it to the playoffs.

Amidst all this Kawhi Leonard is averaging stunning numbers. Splits of 23.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game are enough to solidify him as the Clippers’ leading star.

Come playoff time expect those numbers to go up a notch. But how far will Leonard and the Clippers go? That is a mystery.