mobile app bar

“Had a Cyber Truck Last Year, Now I Got the Escalade”: Shaquille O’Neal Uses Unique Analogy to Dismiss Timberwolves-Nuggets as a Rivalry

Sameen Nawathe
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Shaquille O'Neal (L), Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Timberwolves' Mike Conley (R)

Shaquille O’Neal (L), Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and Timberwolves’ Mike Conley (R). Credits: Imagn Images

Even though Minnesota didn’t make it past the Western Conference Finals last year, they had made one thing very clear- they are not a team to be trifled with. Their ferocious takedown of the Suns in 4 games and dismantling of the Nuggets in 7 had essentially thrown down the gauntlet. They’ve continued the domination of both those sides this season, and it seems like Nuggets head coach Mike Malone has had enough.

As the two teams get ready to face off again, he spoke about how the Wolves treat the game like a rivalry, but the Nuggets treat it like a normal game. He added that if they had any hope of beating last year’s Western Conference Finalists, they’d have to get serious about the enmity between the two teams and start playing as hard as their opponents.

Since the game is being broadcast on TNT, tonight’s panel had a few thoughts on Malone’s bold proclamation. Vince Carter, for example, loved the coach’s words. He claimed that treating the game like a rivalry was the best way for the Nuggets to try and reclaim the pride that they lost during last year’s playoff collapse.

Shaquille O’Neal, on the other hand, wasn’t convinced. Being Shaq, he had to drop a subtle flex in there while explaining his reasoning. He added that last year’s playoffs don’t play a part in deciding whether or not there existed a rivalry between the two teams.

Minnesota has largely dropped off in the standings from last year, and Shaq pointed this out. No matter where they are in the standings, they play hard against the Nuggets, and the former MVP said the Nuggets simply need to do the same. With the gulf in talent between the two sides and Nikola Jokic’s presence on the Nuggets, he believes the Wolves don’t have any chance if the Nuggets play harder.

To drive his point home, he asked his co-hosts if Minnesota could defeat Denver in a 7-game series right now. Adam Lefkoe started to say that the Wolves already did defeat the Nuggets in a 7-game series last year, but Shaq cut him off with an interesting comparison.

“We not talking about last year. I had a Cybertruck last year, but now I got an Escalade IQ because of you,” he said, which prompted a chuckle from Candace Parker.

Now, his words may seem a bit weird when discussing two NBA teams, but in typical Shaq fashion, he found a way to drive his point home, irrespective of how weird a comparison he used. The bottom line of his subtle Cybertruck-Escalade flex was simple- a lot has changed since last year for the Wolves.

Their twin big lineup of Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony Towns was able to slow down Jokic enough for them to capitalise, but they don’t have KAT anymore. Irrespective of how skilled Julius Randle is, he cannot replicate KAT’s height on the defensive end, and they’re going to have a huge disadvantage against Jokic if the Nuggets decide to play hard.

About the author

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Drawing from his extensive background in editing his university publications, Sameen brings a distinguished level of professionalism and editorial acumen to his position. With over a decade of practical sporting knowledge, he adeptly curates a spectrum of content, ranging from foundational sports highlights to insightful analysis of potential NBA trades. Sameen's passion for basketball ignited with LeBron James, whom he credits for sparking his love for the game. He fondly reminisces about James' 2018 season, which he often describes as "the best display of pure hoops we've ever seen". When he's not immersed in the world of writing or playing basketball, Sameen can be found enjoying Taylor Swift's music or passionately supporting Manchester United during soccer matches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these