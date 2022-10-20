“Luka Doncic is a Special Mother*****”: Kendrick Perkins Goes the Extra Mile While Praising Mavericks guard

Former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins engages in a bit of colorful language while hailing Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

Entering his 5th season, Luka Doncic never seizes to impress, showing us why he could potentially be the face of the league in the future. The opening night game against the Phoenix Suns being no different for Luka Magic, whereas his individual performances are concerned.

The 23-year-old had 20-points in the first half, with the Mavericks leading by as much as 21-points in the second quarter. Luka was unstoppable, exhibiting some unreal footwork and ball-handling skills. While the 6ft 7′ guard struggled from the 3-point line, he was a flawless 13-for-13 from the free-throw line.

Luka Doncic playing with his food.pic.twitter.com/qQ3UM67TNW — Overtime (@overtime) October 20, 2022

As fans marveled over the Slovenian native’s game on the opening night, former champion and analyst Kendrick Perkins couldn’t keep calm, taking to Twitter with his excitement. However, the veteran center may need to have a word with the top brass of ESPN, given his choice of words while praising Luka.

Aware he could face potential trouble, Big Perk decided to go ahead, nonetheless.

Kendrick Perkins cannot get enough of Luka Doncic’s season opener.

There is no denying that Luka is a generational talent, already etching his name alongside the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Wilt Chamberlain. The Mavs guard put on a show during the 2022 playoffs, single-handedly carrying his teams on most nights.

As the 2022-23 season kicked off, Luka was back to what he does best, entertaining us with his unbelievable skill set, with the likes of Big Perk going gaga over him.

Luka is a SPECIAL Mother Fucka! I probably get a call about my language tomorrow … but it had to be said!!! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 20, 2022

The Mavericks roster did have some new faces in big men like JaVale McGee and Christain Wood, who could help on the defensive end of schemes while Luka focused on the offense.

Luka Doncic and co blew a 21-point lead to the Suns, who sought revenge.

Despite Luka’s clinical performance, the Mavs failed him, blowing a 21-point lead to the Suns, who were looking to avenge their conference semi-finals defeat. With the game going down to the wire, Devin Booker and co got help from an unlikely source in the recently signed Damion Lee.

The former Warriors guard came in handy, sinking a go-ahead jumper with less than 10-seconds remaining on the shot clock.

The Mavs and Suns seemed to have developed an interesting rivalry, headed by their young superstars Doncic and Booker. Fans could expect some interesting fireworks going forward.

