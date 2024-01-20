Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Against The Pistons? Injury Update On Bucks Superstar Following Absence Vs Cavaliers

The Milwaukee Bucks had an incredible four-game homestand, defeating the Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors, and the Sacramento Kings. Heading to their three-game road trip, Adrian Griffin’s boys looked well-prepared to go undefeated. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Bucks a massive blow, defeating them by 40 points. In search of redemption, despite going up against the struggling Detroit Pistons, fans will hope that Giannis Antetokounmpo can suit up tonight.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been successful in avoiding any major injuries. However, ahead of the clash against the Detroit Pistons, three players have been added to the injury report. TyTy Washington Jr. and Chris Livingston will be missing out on the contest as they have been assigned to G-League duties. Whereas, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as a “probable” with a right shoulder contusion.

Giannis has missed out on merely two games this season. While they recently suffered a loss against the Cavs, they grabbed a comfortable win against the Toronto Raptors earlier in November. If the 2021 Finals MVP were to sit out tonight, it is safe to say that Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton would be capable of leading the team to a win.

Before the Bucks’ previous fixture, the franchise revealed that Antetokounmpo had suffered an injury on his right shoulder. Due to the same, the 2021 champions had to take on Donovan Mitchell and co. without the Greek Freak on the lineup. The result of his absence – the Milwaukee Bucks suffered a 135-95 blowout loss.

Adrian Griffin gives an update on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks-Detroit Pistons clash, Adrian Griffin gave the reporters an important update regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury. The head coach pleased fans with the news of the star forward suiting up for practice.

“I think he’s listed as probable, but he had a good practice today. We’re hoping he’s ready to go tomorrow,” Griffin said.

The Detroit Pistons are the worst team in the league. Apart from the franchise being on track to finish the season with the worst winning percentage in NBA history, Monty Williams’ boys will be shorthanded. Cade Cunningham, Monte Morris, and Isaiah Stewart will be sidelined. Hence, it seems like the perfect opportunity for Giannis to get a rest.

While a win might not help them move up a spot in the Eastern Conference standings, a loss will have a detrimental impact. Sitting merely 0.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers, the Bucks could tumble down to the #3 seed if they don’t emerge victorious.