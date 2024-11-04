Can Paul George Turnaround Sixers Season Without Joel Embiid’s Help?

Nov 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Injured Philadelphia 76ers Paul George (R) and Joel Embiid (L) look on during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Entering the 2024-25 season, many expected the Philadelphia 76ers to dominate from the get-go. But that has yet to be the case, with injuries to Joel Embiid and Paul George hampering the season so far. PG has been recovering from a bone bruise on his left knee after he hyper-extended it in a preseason game. Embiid, on the other hand, is recovering from a left meniscus injury he suffered last season.

Tyrese Maxey has been a bright spot for the team, scoring at a high level, but with limited efficiency. He’s averaging 29.8 points per game but on 38.5% shooting. Despite his elite scoring, Maxey has not been able to get the 76ers in winning form. Now, as George returns, questions arise whether he can steer the ship in the right direction.

How George’s return will impact the team

Last season, Paul George was the perfect complimentary star for the LA Clippers. Now, as he looks set for a return against the Suns, the Philadelphia team is looking forward to PG’s play. His ability to take over the game as a shot-creator and his efficiency as a shooter are important things that the 76ers will need.

This will help alleviate the pressure on his teammates and give them some breathing space. Maxey and the others will get better looks and generally have a smoother time on offense.

Given his ability to score the ball and his past as an MVP candidate, PG is also simply another quality player on the court. Something the 76ers have really lacked this season. Although Kelly Oubre Jr. and Caleb Martin have been somewhat dependable, the team needs more. George brings quality as a multi-level scorer while also being a good defender.

Will PG’s return help turn things around?

Although George is an elite player, he may not be able to turn the team’s fortunes around single-handedly. If he can match his 22.6 ppg from last season or exceed it, that would certainly be impactful. This alongside his elite 41.3% shooting beyond the arc will be critical. Alongside Tyrese Maxey, the 34-year-old might be able to help get more wins, but Joel Embiid is the key to this team.

Embiid has long been the hub of the Philadelphia 76ers’ offense while being an elite rim-protecting deterrent. His ability to dominate the paint, draw defenders, and generate open looks for teammates is unmatched. Although PG and Maxey should help the team get better, Embiid is crucial to their regular season dominance and subsequent playoff hopes.

Embiid is questionable for the game against the Suns, but there is hope for a return against the Clippers during the 76ers’ upcoming West Coast trip.