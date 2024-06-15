“She’s Like My Second Mother”: Kamilla Cardoso Describes Playing for Dawn Staley and Teresa Weatherspoon

WNBA legend Dawn Staley helped turn around the South Carolina Gamecocks’ Women’s Basketball program as their Head Coach, leading them to three National Championships in the last seven years. Kamilla Cardoso was a key part of the team’s past two Championship runs. Coach Staley helped her become one of the top athletes in the nation as Cardoso faced the likes of Caitlin Clark on her way to this year’s NCAA title. The 23-year-old ended up earning the 2024 Most Outstanding Player of the Year honor and as a result, the Chicago Sky selected her as the #3 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

After playing for a celebrated WNBA player in college, Cardoso is once again under the tutelage of a former WNBA All-Star, Teresa Weatherspoon. During an interview with NBC Sports Chicago’s Khristina Williams, the 6’7 Center gave her flowers to both WNBA legends. She lauded their basketball minds and pointed out their roles in her marvelous journey.

The Brazilian phenom credited Staley for helping her undergo a smooth jump from the NCAA scene to the WNBA. She also alluded to the mother-like care that both coaches have shown to her, which has allowed her to really excel in her journey.

“She [Staley] always taught me to just trust the process, just believe in myself. She’s been an amazing coach…I’m really thankful to have someone like her in my life. I always say she’s like my second mother, she took care of me while I didn’t have my family,” Cardoso told Khristina Williams.

For her, having two coaches who had gone through the college to pro transition in their days as high-caliber players has been a huge blessing. After having a successful college career under Staley, Weatherspoon has been helping her be just as dominant in the WNBA.

Meanwhile, Weatherspoon has also acknowledged Cardoso’s incredible potential.

Teresa Weatherspoon raves about Kamilla Cardoso

In a recent interview with Chicago’s WGN-9, Weatherspoon touched upon the impression Cardoso has made thus far. Since she missed her first six WNBA tilts due to a shoulder injury, the Chicago Sky coach said that the former NCAA standout needs some time to adjust as a rookie.

At the same time, the 58-year-old recognized her talent on the post and the passing ability which aids her strong low-block game. Weatherspoon stated,

“She’s been trying to get her timing and rhythm, being able to play with everyone, everybody understand how to play with her, it takes a minute… She’s an incredible post player, very smart, knows how to position herself, rebounds well, defends well, anchors the defense as well, she can pass the basketball, great vision as a post player.”

The Chicago Sky and Cardoso both are undergoing some growing pains. They are on a three-game losing streak, having already fallen in 8 out of their last 12 games.

The silver lining is Cardoso bagging three straight double-digit games and her frontcourt mate Angel Reese also becoming more productive with each day. The squad is a work in progress as its two key players are still learning the trade at the pro-level.