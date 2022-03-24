“Jimmy Butler to say ‘Udonis and team don’t want to tell the truth’ in Rachel Nichols interview”: NBA Twitter expects Timberwolves style exit for Heat star post on court alter altercation

Jimmy Butler got into a heated argument with Eric Spoelstra and Udonis Haslem after the Warriors went on a 15-0 run in the third.

Everyone is aware of Jimmy Butler’s controversial exit from Minnesota. The round 1 loss to Houston Rockets was the final nail in the coffin for the 6x all-star. He strongly believed that KAT and Wiggins were not hungry enough for a title. The lack of work ethic has led to Jimmy forcing his way out of two teams in a span of one year.

The Golden State Warriors crushed Miami by 14 points without their big 3. Stephen, Klay, and Draymond sat out to see a glimpse of what the Warriors’ future looks like if they retain their young players. This defeat must be infuriating for the Miami Heat, especially after falling short to Sixers without Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Teams are resting their best players against the Eastern Conference top seeds and clearly, there is some merit to this decision.

Also Read: “I do want to win a championship, but if I’m too locked in, I forget about everything else”: Jimmy Butler tells us why too much of anything good is also bad

Haslem repeatedly told Jimmy Butler “I’ll beat your ass”

Miami Heat has been through many ups and downs in the past 2 years. In Butler’s first year they made it to the Finals but injuries took their toll on the team. They were a first-round exit in the subsequent season with Tyler Herro massively underperforming. However, none of it wavered his confidence in his team.

Tomorrow Jimmy about to do a interview with Rachel Nichols and say “udonis and the team doesn’t want to tell the truth anymore” — 17708guyman (@Guyman16966224) March 24, 2022

NBA Twitter is comparing this altercation to the Timberwolves situation in 2018. Jimmy Butler was adamant about leaving Minnesota after the disastrous first-round exit. He was furious with the management and the team alike. The infamous practice where Butler defeated the starters with scrubs followed an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. He confirmed the rumors and made it clear that he wanted out.

A double-digit loss to Golden State Warriors will not invoke the same reaction from Jimmy even though he is at odds with the team. Third-quarter Warriors are known to destroy teams after the half-time break. They did exactly that with a 15-0 run which triggered the altercation on the sidelines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sideline Sources (@sidelinesources)

What specifically caused the fight between the Heat superstar and Head Coach Eric Spoelstra is still unknown. However, veteran Udonis Haslem was seen barking at Jimmy while his teammates had to hold him back.

Miami is still steady at the #1 spot in the east. But Giannis’ Milwaukee Bucks are fast approaching for the top seed. Frustration is understandable especially after losing to Golden State’s bench by 14 points.

Also Read: “If Tyler keeps being 6MOTY, Jimmy Butler keeps being MVP, and I keep being DPOY, we have no ceiling”: Bam Adebayo believes the Heat could be the best team until the end of the regular season