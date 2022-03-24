Basketball

“Jimmy Butler to say ‘Udonis and team don’t want to tell the truth’ in Rachel Nichols interview”: NBA Twitter expects Timberwolves style exit for Heat star post on court alter altercation

"Jimmy Butler to say ‘Udonis and team don't want to tell the truth’ in Rachel Nichols interview": NBA Twitter expects Timberwolves style exit for Heat star post on court alter altercation
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"Ja Morant and the Grizzlies can outlast the SUNS and win the WEST!": Skip Bayless praises the young team after they secured a 12-point win on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Jimmy Butler to say ‘Udonis and team don't want to tell the truth’ in Rachel Nichols interview": NBA Twitter expects Timberwolves style exit for Heat star post on court alter altercation
“Jimmy Butler to say ‘Udonis and team don’t want to tell the truth’ in Rachel Nichols interview”: NBA Twitter expects Timberwolves style exit for Heat star post on court alter altercation

Jimmy Butler got into a heated argument with Eric Spoelstra and Udonis Haslem after the…