“Had Me F**ked Up”: Jeff Teague Lashes Out at MTV Cribs For Lying About Rapper’s House

The popular show ‘MTV Cribs’ has garnered a huge audience for two decades. The show’s concept of showcasing magnificent mansions rang the bell with many viewers. The show also had an impact on NBA players who dreamed of having such vast spaces. However, the very foundation of the show may have been built on illusion. As per Jeff Teague and his Club 520 crew, while the athletes’ houses on the show are probably real, rappers’ homes may not have been their original dwellings.

Alluding to this claim, Teague took the show creators to task. He claimed that Redman’s house was “believable” but he can’t say the same about many other rappers.

However, the former Timberwolves guard wasn’t sold on the fact that rappers like Ja Rule had a mansion like that. He prefaced his comments by stating that he had “done his PR” and urged his co-hosts to be “ourselves“.

“They had me fu**ed up cuz Ja Rule had me thinking that was his house. That ain’t that ni**a’s goddamn house”, Teague told his crew.



He also pointed out how many times while showcasing their homes, these rappers didn’t know where they were heading, implying their lack of interaction with their mansions. His co-host DJ Wells assented to the notion.

The former NBA guard was stupified that he fell for the show’s claims all those years and only later realized what had happened. Is he right about MTV Cribs faking mansions to allure the audience?

Apart from Jeff Teague, Redman also blasted the MTV Cribs

In 2023, MTV Cribs returned with brand-new episodes. The lineup featured a house tour by actors Taye Diggs and Margaret Cho, in addition to Jersey Shore participant Vinny Guadagnino. Earlier in the 19th season, the show also featured a house tour from 4x DPOY Dwight Howard. The show had a rather stacked-up lineup featuring multi-millionaires.

However, it seems that the speculations by Teague and Co. about the show aren’t off-base. Their charges stay true at least in the case of rappers. In 2022, rap artist Redman appeared on the ‘Fresh Pair’ podcast and claimed that the show “faked” rappers’ houses. Unlike other famous rappers, Redman stayed true to himself and showcased his real home to the crew.

He chose to display his real home despite having been offered two big homes. However, fans got to see the MTV crew crammed up in his one-bedroom crib where he lived with his cousin. Therefore, at least the audience of the show had an authentic experience amidst a sea of misleading house tours.