“Had To Use AI, Couldn’t Use His Real Sh*t”: Gilbert Arenas Clowns On Doc Rivers As He Can’t Fathom Why He Was Hired For The Bucks HC Job

The Washington Wizards are in the market for a new head coach and Gilbert Arenas seems to want to throw his hat in the ring for consideration. Now that Wes Unseld Jr. has moved up to the front office, Gilbert Arenas recently took to his podcast, sharing his resume for the head coaching position while simultaneously firing shots at Doc Rivers as well.

On one of the most recent episodes of Gil’s Arena, Arenas went on to take shots at Doc Rivers for landing the Milwaukee Bucks head coaching position and how he must’ve used AI to bolster his resume.

“Doc got a job. He had to use AI. He couldn’t use his real sh*t.”

The conversation started rolling when Gilbert Arenas was handing out his resumes to the panel on the show. Arenas was a two-time All-Star with the Wizards and wanted to be considered for the head coach opening in Washington, DC.

But as his resume was being read out, Arenas got called out over using ChatGPT and AI. This led the former NBA star to call out Doc Rivers as well, stating he would not have gotten the job had he not used AI to create his resume as well.

In the full clip, Gilbert Arenas then went on a long rant regarding Doc Rivers and his weak and undeserving profile for the head coaching position in the Milwaukee Bucks organization.

Gilbert Arenas’ take on Doc Rivers may have a few holes in it. Rivers was responsible for the most recent title in Boston Celtics history. He won the Coach of the Year in 2000, was the head coach of the All-Star game thrice, and is considered one of the top 15 coaches in NBA history.

But looking at it from another perspective, Doc Rivers’ last glory days were in the late 2000s. Since then, he has been unable to lead any team to the NBA Finals. He had a great squad under him while coaching the Los Angeles Clippers but after yet another underwhelming campaign, the front office hit the reset button after seven years of no results.

As for his latest tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, Rivers was called out numerous times and many claimed that he did not have what it takes to lead the 76ers, leading to him getting fired after a disappointing playoff exit.

So, while Arenas is being more than a bit harsh here, it is hard to fault him for his statement too much.

Gilbert Arenas’ spoke further on Doc Rivers

Gilbert Arenas was clear as to how he felt when Doc Rivers got the head coaching position for the Milwaukee Bucks. But it wasn’t just because Arenas was looking for a head coaching position as well.

During the episode, Arenas said, “He doesn’t adjust well. If you beat him with going left, he won’t adjust to that. So you’re going to beat his ass the same way every single time.”

Agent Zero went on to narrate a playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets. He criticized Rivers’ basketball IQ over imitating what the Rockets did to get an advantage. And by the end, Rivers’ plan ended up backfiring on him. A healthy 3-1 series lead ended up in a 4-3 loss for the Clippers.

Arenas even went on to say, “I don’t mind that he got the job. I could just tell you as a Bucks fan, y’all ain’t gonna win sh*t.”

Doc Rivers will soon be taking over the helm for Adrian Griffin as the Bucks head coach. Do you think Rivers has what it takes to lead Milwaukee to another title? Or will Arenas’ predictions turn out to be true?