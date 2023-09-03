Contributing To $500,000,000 Increase In The Jazz’s Value, Dwyane Wade Commends Jordan Clarkson’s Incredible ’20 Points In 4 Minutes’ Performance

Dwyane Wade has invested his time and money wisely since retiring from professional basketball. One of his many interests is in the Utah Jazz. A minority stakeholder in the franchise, Wade supports the team through thick and thin across all platforms. Recently, Jordan Clarkson, one of the Jazz’s star guards showed out at the FIBA World Cup. Scoring 20 points in just four minutes for the Philippines, Clarkson caught the eye of D-Wade, who commended him for his performance on Instagram.

In April of 2021, Wade became a minority owner of the Jazz. The arrival of D-Wade brought much prosperity to Utah. Since his purchase, the Jazz has seen its worth increase by a whopping $500,000,000. It’s a huge achievement that is an indicator that the organization is headed in the right direction. Even Wade couldn’t help but express how proud he was of this achievement, taking to Twitter to do the same.

Dwyane Wade applauds Jordan Clarkson for his exceptional performance at the FIBA World Cup

Recently, the Philippines overcame China in their Group M match-up at the FIBA World Cup. Winning 96-75, the Philippines rode to victory on the back of an incredible performance from Jordan Clarkson. Having scored 34 points, dished out three assists, and grabbed two rebounds, Clarkson’s offensive game was exceptional.

In particular, he scored 20 points in just four minutes during the third quarter. It was yet another superb game for Clarkson, who is currently averaging 26 points, four rebounds, and five assists per game.

The match also caught the eye of Dwyane Wade. The Hall of Famer, who is a minority owner of the Utah Jazz, Clarkson’s employers in the NBA, was greatly impressed.

Taking to Instagram, D-Wade reshared a post by the official FIBA and FIBA World Cup accounts, commending the “Flamethrower” for his performance. Tagging both Clarkson and the Jazz, Flash seemed to be agreeing with the accounts’ sentiments, as they referred to the Filipino star as a “mad man”.

It certainly was a breathtaking performance, and Wade wasn’t the only one to take notice. D-Wade’s former teammate, LeBron James also gave Clarkson a little shout-out. After all, he was sporting some clean LeBron 20s, the colorway of which was made in collaboration with Ghanaian-British fashion designer Mimi Plange. But, that aside, King James surely appreciated his game too.

D-Wade appreciates Jordan Clarkson and his ideal role as the sixth man on a team

Dwyane Wade may be the owner of the Utah Jazz and is expected to hype up his players, but his appreciation for Jordan Clarkson is genuine. Back in 2021, almost a month prior to his investment in the Jazz, D-Wade had high praise for Clarkson. Specifically focusing on his role as a sixth man, Wade applauded Clarkson for his performances.

He even went so far as to claim that the sixth-man role is one he would love to play if he ever returned to the NBA. Especially, the way Clarkson embodies it, always working his hardest every time he gets on to the court.

At the end of the day, Clarkson has been balling out ever since he made his way to the Utah Jazz. While he may not be a starter, he has truly embraced his role as a bench player. This is an important reason why the team has found much success, despite recently blowing things up. And, that is exactly why Wade is so impressed.