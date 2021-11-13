“Is Otto Porter Jr. out for the season?!”: Stephen Curry and the Warriors watch in horror as their Wilt Chamberlin lookalike goes down with an injury to his right knee

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors suffer a massive loss as Otto Porter Jr. comes up hobbling against the Chicago Bulls

The Golden State Warriors have been downright incredible this season, and are sitting on a record of 10-1, good for the best record in the Western Conference. And yes, while Stephen Curry has been a massive, massive part of it, a large amount of credit needs to go to the team’s second unit.

Every game, we see players like Andre Iguodala, Nemanja Bjelica, and Otto Porter Jr. come on and put an incredible shift in for the franchise, even winning them the game on some occasions. But as some recent events have unfolded, there could be some worrying problems on that end.

Golden State has been trying to come back against a very good Chicago Bulls side, early on in the game. And just when they started gaining some momentum, something very worrying happened to Otto Porter Jr.

Otto Porter Jr. goes down with an apparent injury to his right knee as Stephen Curry and the Warriors watch on

Before we get into this, we’d first like you to take a look at how he got injured.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Otto Porter Jr. left the game after appearing to injure his right leg pic.twitter.com/ICLeHe6MLQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2021

Yep. It only gets more worrying once you see that.

There was very little impact. However, from what we can see, it was just strong enough to twist his knee in an awkward manner. And while it’s likely not as serious as an ACL tear, we wouldn’t rule out some damage being potentially caused to the ligament.

At the timing of writing, the Warriors are up 51-45 at halftime. But, how far can they really go without one of their biggest contributors off the bench?

It seems we’ll find out in the second half of this incredible game.

