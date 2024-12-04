mobile app bar

“Tell Me They Need Their $500k”: Devin Booker Confirms Suns Rookies’ Reasoning For Wanting To Win NBA Cup

Samir Mehdi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) look on against the Miami Heat during the first half at Footprint Center.

Nov 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) look on against the Miami Heat during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The In-Season Tournament has been deemed quite the success ever since its introduction in 2023-24. A major factor in why this is the case is the elusive $500,000 cash prize for each player on the team that hoists the NBA Cup in Las Vegas at the end of the tourney. Devin Booker confirms that his Suns rookies are incredibly motivated by the aforementioned money.

It makes sense as to why rookies who were drafted outside of the lottery would want to ‘dig and claw’ their way to Vegas. Ryan Dunn and Oso Igodharo might play as though they’ve been in the league for a while but their contracts certainly don’t reflect this.

Given the fact that Igodharo is set to earn $1,157,153 in 2024-25 and Dunn a bit more at $2,530,800 since he was drafted in the first round, an extra $500k wouldn’t be all too shabby. “Ryan and Oso tell me they need their $500,000,” said Booker.

“Yeah, yeah, I need that $500,000. That would be nice,” was a sentiment Dunn shared to the media earlier today. Oso echoed his fellow rookie’s stance on the matter, saying, “We just want to win and that’s definitely an added incentive so why not go for it.”

It isn’t just rookies who need that $500k. Players on 10-day contracts, two-ways, or even veteran minimums would all benefit from receiving that kind of money. The exact amount is $514,970.

Taxes on the prize however, will reduce the amount by quite the significant amount. The amount that’s deducted depends on which team wins and which state its’ players earn their salaries from. States like Arizona have significantly lower income tax rates than ones like California.

So, while the cash prize would be decreased due to these taxes, having some extra cash would certainly help both Dunn and Igodharo out quite a bit.

How can the Suns advance to the knockout round?

The Suns are in West Group B and are tied for the best record in the group with OKC at 2-1. They however lead the group due to them having a +19 point differential while the Thunder are merely a point away with a +18 PD.

Tonight’s games between the Suns-Spurs and Thunder-Jazz are crucial for both teams. The Suns, Spurs, and Thunder have the potential to win West Group B if they each win and the other two lose. The Suns and the Thunder winning would bring them to the same record (3-1) and their fate would be decided by their respective point differentials.

If the Suns were to lose and the Thunder win, they would automatically be leapfrogged by both OKC and San Antonio, knocking them out of the tournament. Hence why Booker claimed tonight’s game was a “must-win” from the perspective of the NBA Cup.

About the author

Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi

instagram-icon

Samir Mehdi is a senior strategist for the NBA division at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

Share this article

Don’t miss these