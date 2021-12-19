“Bradley Beal removing the DPOY trophy from Rudy Gobert’s mantle” NBA Twitter reacts to the 6″4′ guard posterizing the 7-foot Gobert and torching Jazz with a 37-point performance in a win for the Wizards

A dominant Bradley Beal went through Rudy Gobert for a monster dunk and also took Washington Wizards past the Utah Jazz with a 37-point game.

There is a lot of buzz regarding Rudy Gobert being the top candidate for the Defensive Player of the year. Few NBA players have even questioned the 3-time DPOY’s legitimacy as even a solid defender.

Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley were among the players who have doubts about Rudy being the top defender in the league after the Utah Jazz trashed their Minnesota Timberwolves.

While Marcus Morris Sr. had just praises for the big man from France. Clippers forward said only Rudy could defend among the whole Jazz team and can cover for the whole team’s lack of defensive ability.

Also read: “The Utah Jazz is still the same team, Rudy Gobert protects all of them”: Marcus Morris Sr. believes the three-time DPOY blankets the poor defense of his Jazz teammates

Believe any of them or not, Gobert is having yet another remarkable year averaging over 15-points, 14.8- rebounds, 2.3-blocks and an assist a game.

He had another monster night on the board Saturday night, where he had 19-rebounds and 6-blocks but was unable to stop an atrocious attempt by the Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

Twitter reacts to Bradley Beal’s poster on Rudy Gobert

The Washington Wizards visited Utah to have their revenge from last week’s clash against the Jazz, which had put them on a 3-game losing streak. And their leader Bradley Beal came out with some intent and authority.

💥 BRADLEY BEAL 💥 Dropping the HAMMER for the @WashWizards on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/YXu1UNmbdg — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2021

After starting the game’s first 5 minutes without any contribution, Beal had 37-points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists in a close match which finished 109-103 in Wizards’ favor. Twitter was quickly on to Beal posterizing Gobert and his overall amazing night.

“You a bad man” – Montrezl Harrell to Bradley Beal, probably pic.twitter.com/LxpjLzE1ay — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) December 19, 2021

Bradley Beal removing the Defensive Player of the Year trophy from Rudy Gobert’s mantle pic.twitter.com/ZkqES3LAtv — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) December 19, 2021

me watching Beal dunk on gobert and knowing I’m about to see people use it on this app for years to come pic.twitter.com/d0gSfF7bgc — jack of all roads (@jackscheme) December 19, 2021

Bradley Beal has finally found his last year self.

Bradley Beal over his last 7 games: 27.4 ppg, 53.5 FG%, 37.0 3PT%, 5.6 rpg, 4.0 apg. pic.twitter.com/CjWtzFV9gC — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) December 19, 2021

Also read: “Kemba Walker’s performance was good, but he still isn’t part of the rotation!”: Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau delivers maddening statement after the star’s 29 point performance vs Celtics

Wizards would look to capitalize on Beal’s form and will like to go on a similar winning run like their 10-3 start to the season.