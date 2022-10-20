“Luka Doncic fat or fit?”: 230lbs Mavericks Superstar’s Weight is in Question Despite Stellar Performance Against the Suns   

Oct 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is on fire currently. The Dallas Mavericks are leading the Phoenix Suns at the time of writing and but is Luka Doncic fat or fit?

Luka Doncic is back and he is still the same nightmare matchup that defenders dread. 27 points going into the fourth quarter, and the Suns have been thoroughly cooked. The lead might be 5 points but Luka’s handprint is all over the game.

He also has 9 assists and 5 rebounds so far. But the real question is not surrounding his elite game. It is the one question that always comes up whenever we watch him play.

How is he moving so well and controlling the pace of the game despite his weight? Sure, a lot of writers and journalists have been beating the same drum, “he doesn’t need to lose weight”. At the same time, this summer there was also a lot of talk about how much weight he has shed.

But one eye test reveals he hasn’t or are we blinded by an optical illusion?

Is Luka Doncic fat or fit? A question that needs answering

Doncic’s marvelous game requires no weight loss, that’s for sure. No matter the opponent, he knows how to use his size. There is no stopping him and he can play with the rock as and when he wants to.

Just take a look at this possession, where he makes a mockery out of his defender. A spin move, a great dribble, and a layup. The kind of read that Luka has on the game is generational.

So the question is, is Luka Doncic fat or fit? Well, both. While he may have the heft and size, he sure knows how to use it. He might look overweight but don’t let that fool you, because he will cook you.

The Dallas Mavericks are starting to click!

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were doubted by everyone. Almost everyone. Jalen Brunson might be gone but there is Christian Wood now.

Doncic took over the first half and scored 20! But Wood, at the time of writing, has just lit up the Suns for 16 consecutive points in the 3rd quarter!

As the season progresses, the answers will become clearer. But, the questions surrounding Luka Doncic fat or fit will not fade. And every time, he will flash that smile and put on a show.

