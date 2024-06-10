mobile app bar

‘Hardcore’ Celtics Supporter Nick Kyrgios Polls For Whether Jaylen Brown Is Better Than Bradley Beal

Advait Jajodia
Published

Jaylen Brown, Bradley Beal and Nick Kyrgios. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios often takes to X (formerly Twitter) to express his love for the Boston Celtics. However, following Joe Mazzulla and Co.’s Game 2 win, the tennis star took a different way to congratulate his team. He presented his 635,000+ followers with an interesting question regarding the offensive capabilities of Jaylen Brown and Bradley Beal.

After the Celts’ came one step closer to the championship, not many people were comparing Jaylen Brown to Bradley Beal. However, Kyrgios believed that it was essential to “settle” a debate – who among the two has a better offensive skill set. In the same tweet, the former World No.13 added a poll.

As seen in the results (as of Monday, 1 AM EST), 73.3% of the voters picked Brown. Only the remaining 26.7% (370 voters) backed Beal.

The opinions of the masses aren’t inaccurate. Since becoming an All-Star in the 2020-21 season, Brown (24.5 points and 3.5 assists, per game on 48.7% FG) has been averaging almost identical stats as Beal (24.3 points and 5.3 assists, per game on 48.8% FG) in the regular season.

However, the Celtics guard has been a better player during the postseason, especially this campaign. While Beal averaged only 16.5 points and 4.5 assists in the first round of the 2024 playoff, Brown has been putting up an impressive 24.6 points and 2.9 assists. As a Celtics fan, Kyrgios has continuously backed his team throughout the season.

Kyrgios has been vocal with his opinions on Jaylen Brown and the Celtics

Despite being one of the most entertaining tennis players in ATP history, Kyrgios has often expressed his love for basketball. An avid NBA enthusiast, he has been supporting his favorite team since childhood. A love for the franchise that ignited because of the Cs’ “cool” logo, now has the Aussie also analyzing the games.

On numerous instances during the ongoing postseason, the Canberra native has been giving a play-by-play analysis of some games.

Nick has also chimed in on the latest controversy surrounding Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Celtics fanboy gave his two cents on the outburst that Jason Kidd’s comments have caused by expressing his admiration for the All-Star duo.

Kyrgios has been extremely critical of the team’s performance in a loss. However, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist will definitely congratulate the Celtics following their potential 2024 NBA Championship win. After a 2-0 lead in the finals series, the team is up for their 18th championship.

