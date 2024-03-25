“Has to Be in the Wrong Spot”: Caitlin Clark Couldn’t Believe Her Historic 3-Pt Shot to Break NCAA Women’s Scoring Record

Everyone knows the impact Steph Curry has had in the game of basketball with his three-point shooting and unlimited range. Since Curry started taking ridiculous shots on the floor, the entire world has followed suit. That being said, only a few can truly do it like Curry, and Iowa Hawkeyes’ superstar, Caitlin Clark seems to be one of them.

Riding the momentum of her meteoric rise, she recently broke the NCAA record by surpassing Kelsey Plum to become the leading scorer in Women’s NCAA history. And, she did it with a three-point shot from an unbelievable range.

The Iowa player sat down with ‘Good Morning America’ and walked down memory lane to re-live the historic shot. In the first few minutes of the game against Michigan, the player erupted with an eight-point scoring burst and broke the record with a sensational three. The reporter interviewed the player while showing the audience exactly, where the shot was taken. The spot was far closer to the half-court line than the three-point line. Even Clark was left amazed by her feat. Here is what she said:

“When I first went out there and looked at it, I am like, this has to be in the wrong spot. Like, it seems way further back from where I actually shot it from.”

Can you blame her? The audacity to take the shot brings back the Stephen Curry comparison. It felt like she was in a hurry to get there and stepped in with confidence near the Hawkeyes logo to bury it in the net. She finished the game with 49 points to cap off a night etched in the record books.

Clark talked about how she has been preparing for such moments her entire life, and wanting to play in front of such large crowds was always the dream. Fortunately for her, she was one of the few in the world who got to achieve it.

Caitlin Clark breaks the all-time scoring record

The women’s NCAA record was just one of many feathers in Caitlin Clark’s hat this season. Not only did she become the women’s leading scorer, but she surpassed Pete Maravich to become the All-Time leading scorer in NCAA history. The 54-year-old record of 3,667 points held by the Hall of Fame NBA player now belongs to Clark. Playing against Ohio State, the Iowa player stood alone at the free-throw line for a technical foul and knocked down the shot that helped her surpass the record. The player described the moment to ‘Good Morning America’ and said:

“We are playing the Number two team in the country, on senior night, on our home court. You can’t really script it any better. I honestly didn’t realise it until everybody started going wild and it’s just cool to have so many people in the stands that, one appreciate women’s basketball but they understand the history of it.”

Caitlin Clark is currently leading her team in the NCAA Women’s Tournament before she takes a plunge into the WNBA. The young phenomenon has put the basketball world on notice through a historic season. Undoubtedly, the best long-distance shooter in the college circuit, she is ready to compete with the best women players in the world and the franchises will be itching to draft her services. Irrespective of where she ends up being drafted, the future looks bright for the young superstar.