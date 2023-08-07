“Have to Measure Up to My Daddy”: Dwyane Wade Sets the Bar High for His Daughter’s Future Partner

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been married for nine years now after first meeting in 2007. The couple got into a relationship in 2009. However, for neither of these American sweethearts, this was the first matrimony. Union’s first husband was Chris Howard, with whom she split up in 2006. On the other hand, Wade’s first wife was Siohvaughn Funches, with whom he has two children, Zaire and Zaya Wade. Speaking about them and their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia, Union and Wade recently opened up on how protective they are of their kids. Most interestingly, the three-time NBA Champion spoke about what he would like to see in his youngest daughter’s future partner.

Advertisement

Back when they started dating, Gabrielle and Dwyane were both coming out of their first marriages, something which taught both individuals many lessons. So prior to their marriage in 2014, the couple decided to pen a pre-nuptial agreement in preparation for the event of a divorce. Wade was instrumental in convincing his then-wife-to-be, after considering both of their net worths.

Many consider the concept of a prenup to be controversial in and of itself. However, Wade and Union continue to prove that there is nothing wrong with the concept and are raising a family with all the love and care imaginable.

Advertisement

Dwyane Wade reveals what he expects his 4-year-old daughter’s partner should be like

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have always shown their willingness to go above and beyond for their kids. As the couple revealed in a recent interview, that even extends to planning what their 4-year-old daughter’s partner should be like years before the question arises. Here is what Wade had to say on the matter, during the couple’s People Magazine interview.

“I don’t know what Kaav’s going to choose for herself. But if she does choose a man, I want her to look at that man she chooses and say you have to measure up to my daddy. So, the bar will be set high.”

Union and the Heat legend further went on to speak on why they left Miami, despite being treasured by the city.

“There are a lot of reasons we decided California was best for our family and finding a community for Zaya was a big part of that. We felt that California was a place that would allow her to blossom and grow. She’s going to be a Junior in high school now and she’s been able to be accepted and become her here.”

Zaya is Dwyane’s 16-year-old daughter who came out as transgender a few years ago. Therefore, her parents decided that California would be a better state for their family to live in.

Advertisement

An admirable move on the family’s part, it was an indication of how much they love and accept all of their kids, no matter what.

Union and Wade recently posted a wholesome video of Kaavia

Kaavia has her very own Instagram account already, something her parents like to keep as a form of a digital photo and video album as she grows up. Adding to their adorable collection of Kaavia, they recently posted a video of their daughter singing a very popular song. Take a look at the Instagram post below.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnUrHvOIIA2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The video is adorable. It is encouraging to see the couple’s kids having such a positive childhood. There is little doubt the two are already inspiring parents everywhere with all that they do for their children.