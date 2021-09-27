“Have to respect losing because losing’s a part of winning”: Michael Jordan drops major knowledge on Stephen Curry while attending the Ryder Cup

NBA Legend Michael Jordan talks to Stephen Curry during the Ryder Cup, discusses his hatred for losing, signifies its importance

When one thinks of an NBA champion, what qualities come to mind? Fierceness, competitive spirit, the desire to be better than everyone else, and the hard work that goes with it all. There are only two names that come to mind when you hear this: Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

The competitiveness and the desire to be better than everyone else could clearly be sensed around these two. The same has passed on to some players of our current generation as well. Stephen Curry, while covering the prestigious Ryder Cup, got a chance to interact with Michael Jordan. Curry did not let this opportunity slip his hands and picked the brains of the GOAT.

Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan discuss winning and losing

As we know it, Michael Jordan always strived to be better than everyone around him. The same can be said for the Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry. During his interview, Steph asked Michael Jordan, whether he hates losing more, or he loves winning.

“Losing is just the worst feeling in life, at anything,” Curry said. “Cards. Golf. Basketball. Whatever it is.” “I hate losing. I mean, it’s not even a question,” Jordan responded. “But I do respect losing, because losing is a part of winning. You’re never going to just win. You’ve got to lose to win.”

Steph and MJ both are major golf aficionados. Watching them sit and discuss basketball, Golf, and life, in general, was a treat for all the fans.

Stephen Curry is currently working with NBC and the Golf Channel and covering the coveted Ryder Cup. After this, he would have to shift into work mode, as NBA preseason begins in less than 8 days.