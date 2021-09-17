“Stephen Curry might be showing us his post-retirement plans”: Warriors’ superstar named as the broadcaster for the 2021 Ryder Cup for NBC and Golf Channel

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry may just be testing the waters for a career in broadcasting once he retires from the NBA

When one thinks of Stephen Curry, we instantly imagine the deep triples, razzle-dazzle moves, and his shimmy. Apart from his work on the court, Steph does a lot of work off the court as well. He has his charitable organizations, his own production house, a newly found crypto affliction, and his golf.

It is no secret that Stephen Curry loves golf. The 3x NBA Champion has often been spotted at golf courses in the offseason. Usually, Steph is either there competing in events or just having leisure time with friends and family.

Curry has competed in a few professional golfing tournaments over the last few years. Recently he had taken part in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, where he finished 9th.

Stephen Curry will join the NBC broadcasting team for the 2021 Ryder Cup

There is no doubt about the fact that when Stephen Curry hangs his boots up, he would go down as the person who revolutionized the NBA. However, the 2x NBA MVP may already be planning other things to do post-retirement.

Recently, NBC Sports announced that Stephen Curry would be part of the broadcasting crew for the 2021 Ryder Cup.

Considering Curry’s love for the game of golf, this seems like a wonderful opportunity. If it goes all well, there is a solid chance we may see the league’s only unanimous MVP becoming a golf broadcaster. A lot of former players like Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and more have chosen the broadcasting path. There is also a high chance that Curry’s teammate Draymond Green would also be a part of some network’s broadcasting team or an analyst, post-retirement.

Currently, Stephen Curry and the Warriors are preparing for the new season, which begins in a little over a month.