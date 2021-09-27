“I want to win MVPs, championships in be in the GOAT conversation”: Ja Morant explains how he wants to be named alongside the likes of Jordan, LeBron and others once all said and done

Ahead of the 2021-2022 season, Ja Morant lists down his goals for the upcoming campaign, long-term career goals, while ranking himself as a top 5 point guard in the league.

Ja Morant is one of the most explosive players in today’s league. Being the fiery guard he is, Morant is surely one of the best young talents in the league. Despite being only 22-years-old, the Memphis Grizzlies highflyer is already the leader of his team, who has proven to be amongst the top players in the NBA. No doubt, he’ll be one of the future faces of the league.

In only his first two years as a pro, Ja has shown a lot of promise and potential of being a superstar in the league. After winning the ROTY honours back in 2020, averaging 17.8/3.9/7.3, Morant had an even more incredible year improving all his major stats from his rookie year. While putting up 19.1 points, 7.4 assists and 4 rebounds per game, the 6-foot-3 combo-guard led the Grizzlies to their first postseason appearance since the 2016-2017 season.

Judging at what we’ve seen the past two years, there is absolutely no doubt that Ja is an All-Star calibre player. And that’s exactly the type of standard he has set for himself. In fact, he recently revealed his goals for his third season which included getting selected to his first All-Star Game.

“The goal is All-Star and All-NBA team”: Ja Morant reveals his goal for the upcoming season

Before the commencement of the training camp, Ja Morant spoke with HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Apart from answering several other questions, Morant revealed his individual goals for the upcoming 2021-2022 season:

“My goals for this season are, number one, to be better than I was my last two seasons. To be an All-Star and make an All-NBA team are my other two goals this season.”

After further ranking himself a top 5 point guard in the league, Morant even disclosed his long-term career goals.

“Multiple All-Stars. I want to be an MVP. Win championships. I want to be in that conversation when it’s all said and done to be considered with the greatest to ever play this game.”

After his performance in his first two seasons, Ja did manage to put the entire league on notice. Sure he does need improvements in certain areas like his three-point shooting. Once he manages to polish his jumper, we surely will be seeing Morant playing his first All-Star game this campaign.