“Devin Booker has figured it out to play at an elite level and still win”: Kevin Durant admits the Suns guard being the player he enjoys watching the most

Nets superstar Kevin Durant admits Devin Booker being his favorite player to watch currently, adding the Suns guard knows what it takes to play at an elite level.

The Phoenix Suns have continued from where they left last season, only becoming better as a unit. The team recently set a franchise record with 63-wins in the regular season. The Suns have one of the smartest backcourts in Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Nonetheless, the current season saw D-Book take the reigns for a brief period as CP3 fractured his thumb leading to him missing 6-8 weeks. Amid the absence of Paul, Booker catapulted himself into the MVP conversation, putting up sensational numbers.

The Suns went 11-4 without Paul, with Booker averaging 28.2 PPG, 7.0 APG, 4.6 RPG, and 1.8 SPG. The former Kentucky guard had the following efficient shooting splits of 52.1/40.3/89.8. The former 3-point contest winner had twenty-seven games with at least 30-points.

During a recent appearance on JJ Redick’s podcast, two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant spoke about Booker being the player he enjoys watching the most.

Kevin Durant believes Devin Booker has it all figured out.

In what it seems, D-Book has found himself a fan in Durant, who had nothing but praise for the Suns guard. Booker’s recent display of brilliance on the hardwood has put him in the MVP conversation, having the support of Warriors veteran Draymond Green.

The latest to join in on Booker’s parade of appreciation is the four-time scoring champion, Durant. D-Book is proving to be an elite scorer with a great mid-range game. In the era of the 3-point shooting, there is only a handful of players who have mastered mid-range shooting, with Booker and Durant being on that list.

Recently, when asked about the player he enjoys watching the most right now, KD replied the following.

“(Devin Booker) I just think he’s really mastering who he is right now. He’s figured it out, like how to play at an elite level and still win.”

During last year’s Tokyo Olympics, Durant spoke highly of the Suns guard as Team USA won their 16th gold medal. The two-time champion had called Booker a savant and an all-around basketball player.

With the Suns finishing the regular season with the best record, it remains to be seen if Booker and CP3 can lift the Larry O’Brien trophy.