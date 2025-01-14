“Having a Cold War Through the Media”: Jimmy Butler and Pat Riley Saga Is About to Get Uglier, Predicts Lou Williams

New information continues to develop amid the impasse between Heat star Jimmy Butler and executive Pat Riley. The details for Butler’s seven-game suspension have slowly become public. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Butler had missed multiple Heat shootarounds and even requested to travel on private flights instead of with the rest of the team. This news shows the mental checkout from Butler regarding the franchise. Former Clippers star Lou Williams believes this is only the surface level between Butler and Riley. He predicts it will get uglier until they part ways.

Williams took to FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to discuss his thoughts on the details regarding Butler’s suspension. He acknowledged that what he’s witnessing is something the Heat franchise has never experienced. As a result, he doesn’t believe the two parties can find a middle ground. He said,

“We’re gonna see reports that favor the Miami Heat. We’re gonna see reports that favor the Jimmy Butler. They’re basically having a Cold War through the media.”

The Heat are only a little over a full season removed from their 2023 NBA Finals run as the eighth seed. However, the relationship between Butler and the Heat is seemingly no longer salvageable. The cold war between the Heat and Butler began once Riley criticized Butler following the Heat’s first-round loss to the Celtics in 2024. The back-and-forth has only intensified since Butler made his public trade request in early January.

Williams expects things to get worse the longer Butler remains in a Heat jersey. The problem is, Miami expects Butler to be available and ready to rejoin the team once he has served his suspension, an outcome that may be unlikely.

Butler’s intentions in Miami

Butler has made it clear he no longer wants to be in Miami. The possibility of remaining with the team following the ongoing drama is extremely slim. It seems that Butler will not want to suit up in a Heat jersey again.

Although the Heat announced in an official statement that they will be exploring trade scenarios, there isn’t any solid information of a trade lined up. The team that holds the strongest connection to Butler is the Suns. Reportedly, Suns owner Mat Ishbia is willing to provide Butler with the contract extension he desires. However, the intricacies of a deal are contingent on Suns guard Bradley Beal lifting his no-trade clause.

Regardless, Butler’s future in Miami has drawn to its conclusion. The two were able to accomplish amazing things during his six-year tenure with the Heat, including two trips to the Finals. No matter the outcome, Butler is one of the greatest players in the Heat’s franchise history.