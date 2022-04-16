Basketball

“You better believe Steph knows he’s one ring short of matching LeBron’s four”: Stephen A. Smith gives his take on the King’s desire to team up with the baby faced assassin

"You better believe Steph knows he's one ring short of matching LeBron's four": Stephen A. Smith gives his take on the King's desire to team up with the baby faced assassin
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Russell Westbrook came in thinking he'd be bigger than Magic Johnson!": Skip Bayless speaks ad nauseam on his thoughts on Russ and his future in the NBA
Next Article
"A lovely insight into Kimi's personality"- When Kimi Raikkonen flew his McLaren mechanics to Finland for drinks and snowmobiling
NBA Latest Post
“James Harden, you said don’t feel no pressure? Man, you better think again!”: Charles Barkley warns The Beard about how it works with the fans in Philadelphia
“James Harden, you said don’t feel no pressure? Man, you better think again!”: Charles Barkley warns The Beard about how it works with fans in Philadelphia

Charles Barkley calls James Harden out on his “I don’t have anything to prove” comment,…