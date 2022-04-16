“You better believe Steph knows he’s one ring short of matching LeBron’s four”: Stephen A. Smith gives his take on the King’s desire to team up with the baby faced assassin

Veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith gives his take on LeBron James wanting to play alongside Stephen Curry.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are arguably two of the biggest superstars in the current era. Both James and Curry can make a case for the Basketball Mt. Rushmore. While James was the physical specimen we had never seen, Curry revolutionalized the game with his elite shooting.

The two mega superstars share one of the most iconic rivalries in NBA history but have mutual respect off the court. During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Curry mentioned LBJ giving him his signed jersey during the former’s days in Davidson.

With James entering his 20th season, there has been a lot of debate regarding who would be the next face of the league. Steph being one of the top candidates, the Warriors superstar is one ring shy of having equal championships to King James and is a two-time MVP and scoring champion.

During a recent episode of Stephen A’s World, the ESPN analyst addressed James’ controversial statement on wanting to team up with Steph Curry.

Stephen A. Smith feels Steph Curry is at a good space in his career, unlike LeBron James.

During a recent episode of the popular show The Shop, James was asked if there was any current player in the league he would like to team up with, to which he replied, Stephen Curry. It’s funny how a general Q&A session during a show can blow things out of proportion.

But if you’re King James, every word you say is scrutinized to its minute details. Thus it was only a matter of time before social media went viral with the Lakers superstar’s statement. With every hoops fan floating their theories.

Recently, First Take analyst Stephen A. Smith gave his view on the matter.

“At this point in their careers, LeBron James is looking for a contender. Steph, he’s got everything he needs and you better believe Steph knows he’s one ring short of matching LeBron’s four, Steph’s got three, remember that? Just two away from having the most championships of any superstar player from this generation. We’re talking legacies, a competition for rings. Steph made this far without LeBron, now he’s made it clear, he can handle things from here as well. He’s good y’all, incase you didn’t notice, Steph Curry is good.”

As Curry mentioned, his pairing up with James would be pretty lethal in 2K.